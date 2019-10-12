2e CEO, Ross Toohey, Wins Silver MM&M Agency Entrepreneur Of The Year

A panel of 70 judges reviewed over 700 entries before selecting the award recipients. 2e were finalists for "Digital Initiative for Non-Consumers" and "Use of Payer Marketing" for Novartis, as well as "Corporate Branding Campaign" for the TLC "Only TLC Sees You" campaign. The agency also sponsored the Young Marketer award and were proud to see silver presented to their client, Nishant Maller, from Alcon.

Toohey said, "It's an honor to have won silver for Agency Entrepreneur of the Year. But the real win is getting to work with my fellow 2e-ers and amazing clients, like Nishant, who have the courage to push the boundaries as well as the commitment to improve outcomes for patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals."

2019 has been a thrilling year for 2e. In June, it celebrated its 20th Anniversary. In August, hot on the heels of the agency's appointment to the MM&M Top 100 Healthcare Agencies Worldwide, they announced their partnership with Fishawack, the largest global healthcare communications group. If that wasn't enough, they're also an MM&M record-breaker, winning "Healthcare Agency of the Year" for three consecutive years (2015, 2016, and 2017).

"Every day we wake up to connect more people to the therapies and technologies that will shape a better future for everyone. We may have entered our 20th year, but we're just getting started," says Toohey.

For more information about the other 2019 MM&M Awards and a listing of this year's winners, visit: https://www.mmm-online.com/mmm-awards/2019-mmm-awards-all-the-winners/

About 2e

2e is the launch and growth agency behind the people and advancements that expand possibilities for human health. After three consecutive MM&M Healthcare Agency of the Year victories, 2e has set its sights on redefining the way pharmaceutical, medical device, and life science brands are introduced to and shared with the world. Partnering with clients who share this aspiration, 2e is connecting more people with the therapies and technologies that will shape a better future. With offices across the Midwest and California, the agency's 150-plus employees are advancing industry expectations for branding, marketing strategy, digital engagement, sales training, and more.

About the Fishawack Group

The Fishawack Group of Companies is one of the largest independent medical communications and medical marketing specialists, with teams in the UK (Manchester, Oxford, London, and Brighton), the USA (Philadelphia, PA, New York, NY, and San Diego, CA), Switzerland (Basel), and India (Hyderabad).

Fishawack comprises two international divisions, Fishawack Medical Communications, developing and delivering services in the fields of medical communications, scientific engagement, publications, market access, strategic consultancy, and thought leader consultancy, and Fishawack Creative, offering strategic planning, creative development, advertising and promotion, and tactical execution.

We have built our reputation on excellence, creativity, and transparency.

