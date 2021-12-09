2Gether-International to Host Tech Cohort Pitch Competition Supported by Google for Startups

"It's been an amazing journey watching founders learn and participate and as a result, they have been able to move their respective ventures forward,"said Onwuta. "I've had a great time working alongside the 2GI staff and teaching team, and together, we have elevated the2GI accelerator program.I look forward to hearing the founders pitch their ventures, and wish each of them the very best on their entrepreneurial journey!"

The sixteen cohort participants were selected out of nearly 200 applications and the six finalists are:

Dr. Samantha Scott

JuneBrain

Vanessa Castañeda Gill

Social Cipher

Gareth Walkom

withVR

Saïda Florexil

Imanyco

Beth Kume-Holland

Patchwork Hub

Michael Zalle

YellowBird

"This cohort of founders has been one of the most impressive groups I've ever worked with. Everything from the products they're building, the progress they've made, and the community they helped build highlights their success," said O'Rourke. "I couldn't be more excited to watch them all showcase themselves on the 13th - the audience is in for a treat!"

The virtual event will feature a panel of industry experts serving as judges including: Harshul Sanghi, Managing Partner, AmEx Ventures; Kristin Buckley, Senior Director, Capital One Small Business Bank; Charles Best CEO & Founder, Donors Choose; Eric Ingram, Founder and CEO, Scout; and Bob Balk, Co-Founder and Senior Managing Partner, Pier 70 Ventures.

The winner of the event will win $10,000 in seed money for their startup. In addition, there will be a $3,000 transformational award and a third award of $1,000 plus the pool of donations from the evening chosen by the audience.

This program is possible thanks to the support of Google for Startups. There will be ASL interpretation at this event.

About 2Gether-International (2GI): 2GI is the leading startup accelerator in the nation run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities. 2GI provides resources, training, and opportunities tailored to help founders with disabilities create innovative and thriving businesses. With a network of over 400 disabled entrepreneurs, 2GI is working to redefine disability as a competitive advantage for business and create a more equitable entrepreneurship ecosystem.

