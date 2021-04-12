2K Protective Coatings Market worth $10.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "2K Protective Coatings Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Acrylic), End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Marine, Cargo Containers, Power Generation, Water and Waste Treatment), Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global 2K Protective Coatings Market size will grow to USD 10.8 billion by 2025 from USD 8.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the 2020-2025 period. The use of 2K protective coatings in offshore structures/oil & gas exploration, production, and transmission and civil building & infrastructure is expected to increase in APAC in the next five years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209520665

Browse in-depth TOC on "2K Protective Coatings Market"

119 – Tables

55 – Figures

218 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/2k-protective-coating-market-209520665.html

Epoxy is projected to be the largest resin type of the 2K protective coatings market

Epoxy is the largest resin type in 2K protective coatings market in terms of volume. The properties of epoxy-based coatings can be enhanced by adding additives and modifiers to meet the required specifications. They are hard and offer resistance to humidity, abrasion, water, acid, alkali, and seawater. They possess low volatility and are water cleanable. These properties make these coatings ideal for use in metallic surfaces such as cast iron and aluminum. Epoxy-based coatings are also applied on floors that are prone to heavy foot and vehicle traffic. Fusion bonded epoxy powder coatings are used for corrosion protection in steel pipes and fittings in the oil & gas industry and water transmission lines.

Civil building and infrastructure is the fastest-growing pigment type of the 2K protective coatings market

Civil building and infrastructure is the fastest growing end-use industry in 2K protective coatings market, in terms of volume. The main purpose of 2K protective coatings is to protect structures from solvents, dust, fungi, corrosion, humidity, and other threat that may affect the stability and functionality of the structures. 2K protective coatings also provide waterproofing solutions, thereby preventing water leakages. 2K protective coatings act as a protective barrier that enables structures such as buildings, dams, wells, bridges, floors, wood finishes, and exterior & interior walls to function in demanding environments and situations.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=209520665

APAC is the largest 2K protective coatings market globally

APAC is projected to lead the 2K protective coatings market and this dominance is expected to continue till 2025. China is the key market in the region, consuming close to half of the demand for 2K protective coatings. The region is seen as a lucrative market for the growth of 2K protective coatings. Increasing foreign investments increases the overall demand for 2K protective coatings. Apart from major countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, countries like Taiwan and Thailand are gathering attention and are growing at a brisk pace.

The key players profiled in the 2K protective coatings market report are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Jotun A/S (Norway), Hempel A/S (Denmark), Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sika AG (Switzerland), and RPM International Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=209520665

Related Reports:

Corrosion Protection Coatings Market by Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Alkyd, Zinc, Chlorinated Rubber), Technology (Solvent, Water, Powder), End-Use Industry (Marine, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast To 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/corrosion-protection-coating-market-150815310.html

Industrial Coatings Market by Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Alkyd), Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Powder), End-Use Industry (General Industrial, Protective, Automotive, Aerospace, Wood, Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast To 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-coatings-market-746.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/2k-protective-coating-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/2k-protective-coating.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets