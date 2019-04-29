2M Holdings Have Won the Prestigious Queen's Award for: Enterprise in the International Trade - in Recognition of Significant Export Growth

Dr. Maggie Kessler, Export Director and 2M co-owner, said:

"2M Holdings winning the Queen's Award for International Trade sends a very strong and positive message to the UK Chemical Industry in the North of England and we are very proud of our dedicated team and our partnership with DIT."

2M would like to thank its excellent teams across the group, as well as its customers and suppliers for successful partnership.

Image Caption:

HRH the Duke of Gloucester looking at the Export map of 2M Group, DIT's Export Champions for the North of the UK. (Left to right: Mr Richie Laws, Technical Development Chemist, Dr Maggie Kessler, International Trade Director and 2M Group co-owner, David Briggs, MBE, K.St.J, The Lord-Lieutenant of Cheshire, Mottie Kessler MBE, 2M Group founder, Mr Andrew Payne, Production Logistic and Mr Francis Tsika-Kabala Export Supply Chain Manager)

About 2M

2M Holdings (www.2m-holdings.com), is a portfolio of strong brand science-based companies, supplying chemicals and application knowhow worldwide.

Entrepreneur founded in 2004, the Group is privately owned. 2M is led by Mottie Kessler MBE, the present Chairman and CEO and Dr Maggie Kessler, International Trade Director.

Headquartered in the UK, the company has international presence in Benelux, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Poland and Scandinavia. 2M export to over 90 countries.

As a company, 2M believe in the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education for young people. We actively invest in skills creation within our local communities and in creating access to careers in STEM in the UK and beyond.

2M supply the following industries:

2M Holdings' branded products include:

Surfac®, CleanAirBlue™ (AdBlue), MEC™-Prime, PerkloneTMEXT, Pigmentan™, SamSolTM,TrikloneTMLE

SOURCE 2M Holdings Group of Companies

