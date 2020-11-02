2nd Annual Coat Giveaway – NG FOUNDATION INC.

NG Foundation's second annual coat giveaway program will serve 90+ Children and Adults with winter coats. The program is in its 2nd year running and serves as another complement to NG Foundation's work which is dedicated to using creativity as a means to increase learning and life skills for underprivileged kids and to enact change, by showing children that with tailored, engaging education, anything is possible.

The event aims to assist families who need winter coats but can't afford one due to the pandemic, pickup's and event will be held at 3306 Hereford, Killeen – Texas 76542 on a first come first serve basis, and ALL CHILDREN NEEDING COAT MUST BE PRESENT WITH A PARENT OR GUARDIAN TO RECEIVE A COAT and to follow the best health and safety practices, we require you wear a MASK. See you on Saturday, December 5th from 10:am – 12:pm or until supplies last!

About NG Foundation Inc

NG Foundation Inc. is a non-profit organization that builds and manages schools in developing countries and provide relief where possible in the U.S.A and surrounding communities around the world. NG Foundation is a charitable organization as described in §501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code; EIN#: 83-2435382, registered in the state of Georgia.

Press Contact:

Crystal Chukwunta

(404) 654-0157

http://www.ngfoundationinc.org

SOURCE NG Foundation Inc.

