2nd Annual Innovation Summit Focuses on Needs of Older Adults and Longevity Economy

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Innovation in Longevity Summit , produced by Mary Furlong & Associates and the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation , kicks off its second annual event on December 9th & 10th at the National Press Club . The successful inaugural event featured government agencies, nonprofits, investors, thought leaders in aging, media, and private companies focused on the needs of older adults and the burgeoning longevity economy.

Keynote speakers for the 2019 Summit include Nancy LeaMond, Executive Vice President, Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer for AARP ; and George Vradenburg, Co-founder and Chairman for UsAgainstAlzheimer's .

Jean Accius, PhD, Senior Vice President, AARP Thought Leadership and International Affairs, AARP International, and Jim Firman, EdD, President and CEO, National Council on Aging (NCOA) will open the Summit to share their unique perspectives on the unmet needs and market opportunities in serving the needs of millions of older people in the US and globally. The two-day summit focuses on the themes of Mobility, Money, Memory, Military and Media.

"Last year's Summit in Washington surpassed our expectations in terms of thought leadership, attendees, and the partnerships that were created," said Mary Furlong, Executive Producer and CEO of Mary Furlong & Associates. "We are excited to bring the Washington Innovation in Longevity Summit to our nation's capital. Our goal is to foster a learning community and network for entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, NGOs and the media, all focused on the growth of the longevity economy and serving the needs of older adults. This conference is the epicenter."

The Washington Innovation in Longevity Summit Day 1 Agenda focuses on the collaborative power of nonprofits, media, and government regulators, working in concert with entrepreneurs and investors. Day 2 is dedicated to global health partnerships in brain health, understanding go to market strategies worldwide, and helping entrepreneurs from other countries navigate the U.S. and Canadian markets.

The full agenda and summit details are here . Summit registration is available here . Key sponsors for the Summit include:

Platinum: AARP, Center for Aging + Brain Health Innovation

Gold: Ageless Innovation, CareLinx, Sodexo, Thrive Alliance, Posit Science



About Mary Furlong & Associates

For 17 years, Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA), headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area, has developed strategies for marketing and business development for companies focused on opportunities with the senior and baby boomer markets and the longevity economy. Dr. Furlong is the executive producer of three conferences annually: What's Next Boomer Business Summit , Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit , and Washington Innovation in Longevity Summit . She also co-produces What's Next Canada and is scheduled to add a fourth conference in Paris, France, focused on international aging.

INFORMATION:

Ben Adkins

229649@email4pr.com

502.619.4267

SOURCE Mary Furlong & Associates

Related Links

http://www.maryfurlong.com

