2nd call of global solicitation on best poverty reduction practices launched overseas

Running from October 16,2019 to March 31,2020, the new campaign will invite organizations and individuals from all over the world to submit poverty reduction cases. It aims to share best domestic and international practices in poverty alleviation through real-life cases, so as to promote South-South Cooperation in poverty alleviation.

The campaign is jointly hosted by the World Bank (WB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), International Poverty Reduction Center in China (IPRCC), China Internet Information Center (CIIC), and the three Rome-based Agencies of the United Nations (RBAs)--the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and World Food Programme (WFP).

A compilation of the top 100 case studies is expected to be published in 2020, and this will be shared and promoted around the world through the Global Poverty Reduction Online Knowledge Sharing Database. Individual authors and organizations with winning submissions will each receive a certificate issued by the hosting organizations.

In the first round of the campaign launched in May last year, a total of 820 case studies were submitted, including 645 from government agencies, enterprises and individuals in China, and 175 from international organizations and research institutions, covering more than 30 countries. A list of the 110 winners was released at the 2019 China Poverty Reduction International Forum on October 16, 2019 in Beijing.

