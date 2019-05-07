2nd Digital China Summit kicks off in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China

FUZHOU, China, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported by Crionline, on May 6, the 2nd Digital China Summit kicked off in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, China. Themed on 'IT application: new growth drivers for new developments and achievements', the summit is a platform that releases policies on China's information technology development, demonstrates the latest achievements in e-government and the digital economy, sharing theory, experience and practice, and promotes cooperation with global partners to boost the building of a digital China.

About 1500 guests including principals from relevant departments in China, heads of online organizations, representatives in the industrial circle, experts, scholars, and representatives from think tanks attended the summit. All the participants had heated discussions on topics such as digital China and smart society, generated innovative ideas, shared experience of development, and planned for future.

The activities of the summit included the opening ceremony, main forum, sub-forums, achievement exhibition, innovation competition, and closing ceremony. Twelve sub-forums associated with e-government, digital economy, smart society, industrial internet, digital ecology, satellite application, digital Fujian, and others will be held during the summit.

