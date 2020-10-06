2ONE™ 100% tobacco-free nicotine white portion pouch hits USA modern oral nicotine (MON) market

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2ONE™ (Twenty One) the first and only 100% tobacco-free nicotine white portion pouch made with TFN® non-tobacco nicotine, is now available in the USA from 20NE Labs Inc..

Las Vegas, Nevada based 20NE Labs Inc. Using the market leading, patented TFN® non-tobacco nicotine, manufactured by San Diego, CA based Next Generation Labs, 2ONE™ is the first 100% non-tobacco derived nicotine portion pouch to be available to discerning adult consumers wanting to switch completely from nicotine pouches that are traditionally made from nicotine extracted from tobacco plants, or tobacco waste and dust.

Vincent Schuman, CEO is proud to announce that 2ONE™ is the most innovative and leading-edge nicotine pouch product to be introduced in the last few years, and it is set to create a new and completely 100% tobacco-free pouch segment within the modern oral nicotine (MON) category. Vincent Schuman further explains that unlike the dominant white portion pouch brands currently available in the (MON) category claiming to be tobacco free, are really only tobacco leaf free as they still use nicotine sourced from the tobacco plant, while 2ONE™ is the only brand to distinguish itself as being totally free of all tobacco components and ingredients, including the nicotine!

The 2ONE™ brand is available immediately to distributors, wholesalers and retailers in 9 unique adult oriented flavors to include very berry, eucalyptus rush, glacier mint, chocolate dream, ginger mint, strawberry lemonade, citrus chill, mocha java and pineapple mango in strengths of 3, and 6 mg. As the name suggests, the 2ONE™ brand cans contain twenty-one (21) all-herbal, TFN® infused nicotine pouches and are designed to appeal to the adult consumer. All cans carry the requisite product warnings and labeling required in the US for age 21+ adult recreational use nicotine products and are competitively priced.

By offering more pouches per can at a better price than the competition, Schuman is pleased to bring this game-changing product to market and expects rapid expansion of the 2ONE™ brand across all outlets selling either nicotine or tobacco products.

Right behind the 20NE™ brand and in the final stages of production will be our next 100% tobacco-free white portion pouch product sold under the brand name JEMZ™. Our focus groups identified that the female white portion pouch user prefers different flavor profiles and nicotine strengths compared to the male user. Schuman says JEMZ™ is a brand that was created specifically for the female user. For years the tobacco industry and portion pouch market has completely ignored this influential market segment. We are extremely optimistic about the market potential of the JEMZ™ brand and look forward to bringing it to market in the coming weeks. With the ever-present challenges with vaping, 20NE™ and JEMZ™ should have very good retail market potential.

Schuman says ("When you can't JUUL® you can JEMZ™") and when you can't Vape you can use 20NE™ and JEMZ™.

("Finally, adult consumers can be 100% tobacco free and still enjoy nicotine.")

Trade and consumer inquiries for 2ONE should be directed to the https://www.20nelabs.com/

About 20NE Labs Inc.: 20NE Labs was started by the founders that pioneered the commercial production process of synthetic nicotine sold under the brand name TFN®. This high quality, patented 100% tobacco-free nicotine continues to be the market leader in supplying the Vape, NRT, Cessation and Tobacco Industry. Our company was founded on the principal of filling a void in the all-white portion pouch market by providing a 100% tobacco-free product including the nicotine to Adult consumers that want to move completely away from tobacco-derived products and still enjoy nicotine.

