2Q21 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.
Jul 27, 2021, 18:40 ET
SÃO PAULO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3;NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 2Q21.
Revenue acceleration driven by positive evolution of mobile and fiber accesses, combined with net profit growing 20.9%
R$ million
2Q21
% y-o-y
Net Operating Revenues
10,649
3.2
Core Revenue
9,453
8.2
Mobile Revenue
6,990
5.6
Fixed Core Revenue
2,462
16.4
Non-Core Revenue
1,197
(24.4)
Total Costs
(6,423)
3.4
Recurring Total Costs
(5,860)
(5.7)
Recurring EBITDA
4,226
3.0
Recurring EBITDA Margin
39.7%
(0.1) p.p.
Reported EBITDA
4,789
16.7
Reported EBITDA Margin %
45.0%
5.2 p.p.
Net Income
1,345
20.9
Capex | Ex- IFRS 16
2,251
17.9
Free Cash Flow after Lease Payments
1,868
(32.6)
Total Subscribers (thousand)
96,721
5.1
Core Subscribers
87,197
8.7
Non-Core Subscribers
9,524
(19.0)
Mobile market share reached 33.0% in April 2021[1], reaffirming Vivo's leadership in the mobile business. Postpaid accesses grew 8.7% y-o-y and accounted for 58.2% of total mobile accesses, with a market share of 36.9% in April 2021¹.
Fiber-to-the-home broadband customers totaled 4 million (+41.3% y-o-y), posting strong net additions in 2Q21. FTTH Revenues increased 49.7% versus 2Q20, reaching R$1,062 million.
Net revenues grew +3.2% y-o-y due to a portfolio of unmatched quality and service. Core businesses continues to increase its relevance, as it already represents 89% of total revenues. Core fixed revenues continue to grow significantly (+14.3% y-o-y) while mobile revenues are showing solid recovery once again (+5.6% y-o-y).
Total Costs went +3.4% up in 2Q21, as cost base is evolving with the sale of handsets and digital services, offsetting this quarter cost reductions based on digitalization and simplification initiatives.
Recurring EBITDA totaled R$4,226 million (+3.0% y-o-y) in 2Q21, with a recurring EBITDA margin of 39.7%.
Investments of R$2,251 million in 2Q21, focused on the expansion of the FTTH network and the capacity of the 4G and 4.5G networks.
Net income equaled R$1,345 million, (+20.9% y-o-y) with improved operating performance. Shareholder remuneration declared until June-21 reached R$1,330 million, representing a dividend yield of 7.7%.
Free Cash Flow after Leasing payments totaled R$1,868 million in 2Q21, reflecting the ongoing, efficient Company's financial management.
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL – Investor Relations
Christian Gebara
David Melcon
Luis Plaster
João Pedro Carneiro
+55 11 3430-3687 / [email protected]
To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: http://www.telefonica.com.br/ir
1 Most recent market share data published by Anatel with information of all large carriers.
SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.
