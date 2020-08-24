2U Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for Third Quarter 2020

LANHAM, Md., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in second quarter 2020. The company will present on its history, strategy, and financial results at the following conferences:

BMO's 2020 Virtual Technology Summit on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00am ET

at Jefferies' Software Virtual Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:00pm ET

A live webcast of the presentations will be available at investor.2U.com . An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 435 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 245,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Investor Contact:

Ed Goodwin, 2U, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Glenda Felden, 2U, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

Related Links

http://2u.com

