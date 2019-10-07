2U, Inc. and Rochester Institute of Technology Partner to Deliver Online Master of Architecture

"We feel our unique curriculum and strengths in sustainable architectural practices should be shared throughout the nation and globally," said Ellen Granberg, RIT provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. "We look forward to pioneering the delivery of our program with technology built as a mobile-first platform, making it easy for students to access content and live classes from anywhere."

RIT's campus-based Master of Architecture program was established in 2011. The program uniquely fuses architecture and sustainability in providing graduates the tools that enable future leaders to address technology, building performance, site, environment, social issues, and urbanism with sustainability and resiliency in mind. RIT Architecture Online will match the rigor and reputation of the NAAB-accredited (National Architectural Accrediting Board) on-campus program. Students will complete a 105-credit curriculum with a focus on sustainability, design, technology, and research, which will help prepare graduates for the modern field of architecture.

"We are very delighted to begin this significant and important collaboration with 2U," said Dennis A. Andrejko, head of RIT's department of architecture. "As architectural practice unfolds and navigates into the 21st century, it is essential that we reach out in a variety of ways to the future leaders of those focusing on sustainable and resilient built environments. As the future of program offerings evolve within the academy, providing flexibility of delivery modality will logically enhance educational opportunities and outcomes. Partnering with 2U can certainly allow us to add momentum in advancing our sustainability and resiliency agenda, while inextricably linking this to the opportunities, power, and value of design inquiry and architecture."

"We are thrilled to launch the first 2U-powered architecture program with RIT, one of the most forward-thinking institutions on sustainability research, teaching, and engagement," said Andrew Hermalyn, 2U president of global partnerships. "This program will provide a unique opportunity for design professionals in and beyond the Rochester community to upskill and pursue licensure in a rapidly-evolving industry. Working together, we will take the best of the RIT architecture program online and into the digital era, and prepare the next generation of leaders in the field to address the most pressing sustainability and design challenges."

RIT faculty will develop and deliver the curriculum through a combination of asynchronous and live classes on 2U's online platform, which can be accessed from nearly anywhere in the world. Students will also complete paid, immersive in-person cooperative education experiences in their local communities — facilitated by 2U's placement team — that supplement their classroom learning with hands-on, applied experience.

RIT Architecture Online is anticipated to launch in September 2020, pending approvals from the New York State Education Department and the National Architectural Accrediting Board.



Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S. The university is internationally recognized and ranked for academic leadership in business, computing, engineering, imaging science, liberal arts, sustainability, and fine and applied arts. RIT also offers unparalleled support services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The cooperative education program is one of the oldest and largest in the nation. Global partnerships include campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai and Kosovo. Find out more at rit.edu.

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 250 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com . #NoBackRow

