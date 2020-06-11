2U, Inc. Announces $3 Million Scholarship Fund to Expand Access to Tech Boot Camps at 30 Top Universities Nationwide

LANHAM, Md., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc., (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, in partnership with more than 30 top non-profit universities nationwide, today announced the launch of a $3M Scholarship Fund designed to expand access to critical tech training boot camps for historically underrepresented candidates experiencing job loss or financial hardship.

Scholarships of $2,500 each will be available to Black, Latino, and Indigenous learners, as well as women, demonstrating both need and merit. These scholarships, made possible through the commitment of 2U's partner network, can be applied to over 100 online tech boot camps, spanning fields including coding, data analytics, cybersecurity, fintech, digital marketing, and UX/UI. Participating programs include boot camps offered by Columbia Engineering, The George Washington University, Penn LPS, Rice GSCS, UNC-Chapel Hill Friday Center, UC Berkeley Extension, UCI Division of Continuing Education, UCLA Extension, Vanderbilt Engineering, and many more.

"As the economic impact of the pandemic continues to unfold, millions of people have seen their livelihoods disappear overnight, with people of color and women disproportionately affected. Many of these jobs—especially in sectors already at risk of automation—aren't coming back," 2U Co-Founder and CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek said. "This scholarship fund removes barriers for workers who are traditionally underrepresented in the tech industry by increasing the affordability of top university boot camps across 2U's network. Our partners have always made supporting diverse learners central to their boot camps, and these scholarships will put life-changing tech training within even closer reach at a time when people need it most."

In addition to the Scholarship Fund, 2U has begun rolling out a 24-month, no-interest payment plan option for students enrolling in select boot camps across its university partner network. The payment plan further increases the affordability of tech training programs at an urgent moment for workers across the nation.

More than 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment since states across the U.S. shut down to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 95% of workers in low-income households experiencing job loss or a loss of income ( Gallup ). Over a third of Americans say they will need training or education to find new jobs ( Strada Education Network ). Tech jobs have been some of the most resilient roles in the current economic downturn, with many industries now accelerating their digital transformation, automation, and e-commerce efforts. Boot camps are seeing record levels of interest as workers look to both reskill and upskill to increase their employment opportunities.

2U acquired boot camp leader Trilogy Education in 2019. As universities closed their campuses to protect the health of students, 2U quickly helped its partners transition their boot camp programs online and trained all instructors in online teaching best practices. Career-related program elements such as tech talks by industry professionals, project demo events, and recruitment sessions by employers like Microsoft and Deloitte were reimagined in engaging online formats.

Trilogy-powered boot camps educate working adults across a wide range of backgrounds and experience levels and are available in a 12-week full-time format and part-time 18-week or 24-week formats. More than 25,000 diverse learners have graduated from these programs and thousands of organizations employ them, including 50% of Fortune 100 companies.

For more information and to apply for a scholarship with a participating university, visit trilogyed.com/students .

Participating institutions include: Arizona State University's Continuing and Professional Education, Butler University Executive Education, Case Western Reserve University, Columbia Engineering, Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering, Michigan State University College of Engineering, Rice University's Susanne M. Glasscock School of Continuing Studies, Rutgers University Division of Continuing Studies, Southern Methodist University Professional and Online (SMU PRO), The George Washington University, UC Berkeley Extension, UCI Division of Continuing Education, UCLA Extension, UC San Diego Extension, UCF Division of Continuing Education, UNC-Chapel Hill William and Ida Friday Center for Continuing Education, UNC Charlotte Continuing Education, University of Arizona's Continuing and Professional Education, University of Connecticut School of Engineering, University College at the University of Denver, University of Kansas Professional and Continuing Education, University of Miami Division of Continuing and International Education, University of Minnesota College of Continuing and Professional Studies, University of New Hampshire Professional Development & Training, University of Oregon Continuing and Professional Education, University of Pennsylvania College of Liberal and Professional Studies, University of Richmond School of Professional and Continuing Studies, University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering, University of Texas at San Antonio School of Data Science and College of Business, University of Utah Professional Education, University of Wisconsin Extended Campus, Vanderbilt University School of Engineering and Owen School of Management, and more.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 400 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 225,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

About Trilogy Education

Trilogy Education, a 2U, Inc. brand (Nasdaq: TWOU), is a workforce accelerator that empowers the world's leading universities to prepare professionals for high-growth careers in the digital economy. Trilogy's intensive, skills-based training boot camps bridge regional talent gaps in coding, data analytics, UX/UI, cybersecurity, and fintech in more than 50 markets around the globe. Over 25,000 working adults have successfully completed Trilogy-powered boot camps, and thousands of companies—ranging from startups to the Fortune 500—employ them.

