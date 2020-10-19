2U, Inc. Announces Date for 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Report

LANHAM, Md., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lalljie, Chief Financial Officer, will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com. To participate in the conference call by telephone in the U.S., dial 1-877-359-9508, or outside of the U.S., dial 1-224-357-2393. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations site as soon as it is available.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 435 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 245,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Investor Contact:

Ken Goff, 2U, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Glenda Felden, 2U, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

