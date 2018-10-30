2U, Inc. Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for November 2018

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced its scheduled participation in two investor conferences in November 2018. 2U's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Christopher "Chip" Paucek will present on the company's history, strategy, and financial results at the following conferences:

The 27 th Annual Baron Investment Conference in New York, NY on Friday, November 9 at 8:10 a.m. ET .

Annual Baron Investment Conference in on at . The Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, November 28 at 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET .

A live webcast of each presentation will be available at investor.2U.com at their respective times. An archive of the webcasts will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

2U partners with great colleges and universities to build what we believe is the world's best digital education. Our platform provides a comprehensive fusion of technology, services, and data architecture to transform high-quality and rigorous campus-based universities into the best digital versions of themselves. 2U's No Back Row® approach allows qualified students and working professionals around the world to experience a first-rate university education and successful outcomes. To learn more, visit 2U.com .

Investor Contact: Ed Goodwin, 2U, Inc., egoodwin@2U.com

Media Contact: Molly Greenberg, 2U, Inc., mgreenberg@2U.com

