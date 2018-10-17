2U, Inc. Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer David Sutphen Honored with 2018 Washington Business Journal C-Suite Award

"It's an honor to be named a 2018 Washington Business Journal C-Suite award winner, but success is a team sport, so this recognition is really a tribute to all my fellow 2Utes who come to work every day passionate about the power of education and committed to positively transforming students' lives," said Sutphen.

In his role as 2U's Chief Strategy & Engagement Officer, Sutphen reports to the CEO and oversees a global team responsible for communications, brand management, events, and strategic partnerships, as well as for philanthropic and community engagement efforts. He also plays a leadership role in 2U's diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Sutphen has lived and worked in the greater Washington, D.C. area for over two decades in a career that has included stints in law, government, and private industry. He got his start practicing law at Covington and Burling before moving to Capitol Hill where he served as Chief of Staff in the House of Representatives and Judiciary Committee General to the late Senator Edward M. Kennedy. Sutphen left politics to work in the media and entertainment industry, spending time in senior executive roles at both the Recording Industry Association of America and Viacom. In his most recent role prior to joining 2U, he ran the D.C. office of Brunswick Group, a global strategic communications and advisory firm.

Outside of 2U, Sutphen is actively involved in numerous non-profit organizations. He serves on the Board of Trustees of his alma mater, Amherst College. He also sits on the boards of the US Soccer Foundation, GetSchooled, and the CityBridge Foundation, founded by Katharine and David Bradley.

