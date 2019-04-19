2U, Inc. to Announce 2019 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 7, 2019

LANHAM, Md., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. 2U Co-Founder and CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek and Chief Financial Officer Cathy Graham will hold a live audio webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. EDT to discuss the results.

To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com . To participate in the conference call by telephone in the U.S., dial 1-877-359-9508, or outside of the U.S., dial 1-224-357-2393. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations site as soon as it is available.

