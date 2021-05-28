2U, Inc. to Announce Future Conference Participation on Investor Relations Website

LANHAM, Md., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced that going forward, the company's participation in investor events will be announced on its Investor Relations website, investor.2u.com.

Visitors to investor.2u.com can sign up to receive email alerts for future events. Live webcasts and replays of presentations, company filings, and safe harbor disclosure information can also be found on the site.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 500 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 300,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Investor Contact:

Ken Goff, 2U, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Glenda Felden, 2U, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

