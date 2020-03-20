2U, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

LANHAM, Md., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) today announced that it will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 as a fully virtual event given the rapidly evolving situation regarding COVID-19. The original Investor Day schedule has been condensed, with the event now scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.

The event will feature presentations by 2U's co-founder and CEO, Christopher "Chip" Paucek, and CFO, Paul Lalljie, including a discussion of the company's response to COVID-19, a discussion of the company's long-term operating and financial strategy, and a fireside chat with a university partner. A Q&A session with 2U executives will follow the presentations.

Registration for the event can be found here and on 2U's Investor Relations website at investor.2u.com . Once registered, attendees will receive a link to view a live stream of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available at investor.2u.com following the event.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 400 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 200,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

