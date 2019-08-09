2U SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 2U, Inc. - TWOU

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against 2U, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TWOU), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 25, 2019 and July 30, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of 2U and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-twou/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 7, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

2U and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 30, 2019, 2U, an education technology company providing online graduate programs, disclosed a range of disappointing financial news including a larger-than-expected loss for 2Q2019, a cut to its fiscal 2019 guidance from a net loss of between $79.M and $77.2M to $157.5M and $151.5M, and that it "will moderate [its] grad program launch cadence."

On this news, the price of 2U's shares plummeted nearly 65% on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Harper v. 2U. Inc., et al., 1:19-cv-07390.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

