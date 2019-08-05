2X Grammy Nominated Artist, Bebe Rexha Has Paired Up With Namesake Fashion Brand, bebe To Debut New Marketing Campaign, Titled 'BEBE LOVES BEBE'

The campaign was inspired by Rexha, her honest unveiling of the fashion community and their injustice when she was nominated for a Grammy earlier this year. In an empowering video on Instagram, Rexha called out designers who failed to dress all celebrities, and those who do not fit "a runway size." Rexha urged women and men to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size, hence the campaign hashtag, #LoveYourself.

"It's incredible to be part of this bebe campaign, it's not only about me loving the brand, but more importantly about me loving myself! I hope to inspire and empower women all over the world with this message of self-love, I believe it is super important," commented Bebe Rexha. "I grew up wearing bebe, it was the coolest piece of fashion you could have, so to be able to mix fashion and my music is so fun," Rexha added.

Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance and manager of the bebe brand commented, "The bebe brand has a passionate consumer following, one that loves the brand and all it has to offer. Similarly, Bebe Rexha has passionate fans around the world that love her, her music and what she stands for. Beyond sharing a name, this was a natural partnership as Bebe is a longtime fan of the brand herself."

Rexha will be making a personal appearance at Macy's Herald Square on November 7th, to promote the bebe Fall/holiday collection. The collection includes sportswear, outerwear, swimwear, active footwear, handbags, watches, jewelry, eyewear, accessories and kids. The full 2019 bebe collection is available at department stores nationwide, as well as online at www.bebe.com.

"bebe is a full lifestyle brand, and continues to garner a strong following: its clothing is sexy yet comfortable, and can take any customer from day to night," comments Ralph Gindi, COO of Bluestar Alliance. "The bebe customer, after all, is a notoriously loyal one, and stays true to the brand by accessorizing its apparel, from head-to-toe, with all its product offerings." The bebe brand has consistently remained true to its DNA since its inception, known to accentuate the customer's body, but also fit into one's lifestyle with ease.

For exclusive behind the scenes photos and video please visit www.bebe.com. To stay up to date with the latest news from Bebe follow us at @bebe_stores on Instagram and become a fan of Bebe on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bebe.

About bebe:

bebe is the go-to destination for chic, contemporary fashion. The brand evokes a mindset – an attitude, not an age. It's a true original, always defining fashion's next stride forward. Designed for the confident, sexy, modern woman, bebe is a global lifestyle brand that embodies a sensual, sophisticated lifestyle.

About Bebe Rexha

Two-time Grammy®-nominated New York City native Bebe Rexha is a musical force to be reckoned with. She has accumulated over 12 million overall single sales, over 6 billion total global streams, and a radio audience over 10 billion. Her debut, RIAA Gold album, Expectations (released June 2018) contained the massive single "I'm a Mess" and global chart-topping smash "Meant To Be" (featuring Florida Georgia Line), now RIAA Certified 7x Platinum. #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a record-setting 50 straight weeks, the longest reign ever by a female lead artist, "Meant To Be" won Best Collaboration at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. It was subsequently nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards® in February 2019, where Bebe was also nominated for Best New Artist. Most recently, Bebe debuted her newest single, "Last Hurrah," which sets the stage for her upcoming second album release. Reviewing the song, Billboard said, "'Last Hurrah' is also a triumphant sequel to Rexha's last single, 'I'm a Mess.'" Rexha will debut new music this summer, with her new album coming early next year.

One of the youngest artists to receive the Songwriters Hall Of Fame's prestigious AbeOlman Scholarship award (2012), Bebe formally burst onto the scene the following year, when she wrote "Monster," a worldwide hit for Eminem and Rihanna that was certified 6x-platinum by the RIAA. Bebe went on to co-write and carry the instantly recognizable hook for the 3x-platinum "Hey Mama," by David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Afrojack, nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song. Bebe also hit #1 on the Billboard Pop and Rap charts with her RIAA platinum "Me, Myself & I" with G-Eazy. In 2017, Bebe released the critically acclaimed EPs, All Your Fault: Part 1 (with "I Got You"), and All Your Fault: Part 2 (with "Meant To Be"). Now in 2019, Bebe has amassed over 2 billion YouTube views and counting. In conjunction with Grammy® Week 2019, Bebe launched the Grammy® Music Education Coalition's (GMEC) national campaign on behalf of its new All-Star Ambassador program, whose members also include Luis Fonsi, Rita Ora, Kristin Chenoweth, Regina Spektor, War on Drugs, and others.

About Bluestar Alliance LLC

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market. This portfolio consists of major department store retail brands including Brookstone, Tahari, Bebe, Kensie, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, Joan Vass, Michael Bastian, English Laundry and Limited Too.

Each brand is uniquely positioned maintaining the brand heritage and equity, considering new categories and current tiers of distribution. Bluestar's current network of international and domestic partners offers the opportunity to take a niche brand to a visible worldwide lifestyle brand. Since its inception, Bluestar has acquired select brands with current retail sales exceeding $3.0 billion. The company manages a current portfolio of over 300 licensees and a growing branded retail platform of over 100 stores worldwide throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South America, Asia, United Arab Emirates, Middle East, India and Russia.

SOURCE Bluestar Alliance

Related Links

http://bluestaralliance.com

