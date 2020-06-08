2x Inc. 500 Executive Releases Book Grow Like A Pro

ATLANTA, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Goldstrom, Managing Partner of Midcourse Advisors, a rapid growth coaching and consulting company for business owners, entrepreneurs and executive leaders, announces the release of his new book "Grow Like A Pro: Lessons from a 2X Inc. 500 Executive." This book will teach readers the tools and methodologies Andy developed and has implemented at numerous companies to help them make 7-figure jumps in their revenues and profits.

In today's challenging economic climate, business leaders need help now. Beyond PPP money and other band-aid type approaches, they seek an impactful, yet viable path for growth while overcoming fear from someone they can trust.

Andy Goldstrom has leveraged his vast experience and compiled a proven set of tools and methodologies to help business leaders focus on the best tactics to sustain and scale their businesses while avoiding costly mistakes.

Grow Like A Pro features 10 sections focused on the key areas business leaders need to master, including:

Identify a Problem

Target the Right Customer

Launch Profitably

Manage the Sales Process

Lead the Right Team

Develop the Right Partnerships

Manage Finances

Operate Efficiently

Track Performance

Develop an Exit Plan



The book contains numerous real-world examples based on the author's direct experience and that of other notable companies and supplemental links that enable the reader to put the contents to work for immediate impact.

"Based on my background as an entrepreneur, professor, investor and consultant, I knew I could provide business owners proven strategies to help sustain, grow and profit, and that makes this book unique," said Andy Goldstrom.

