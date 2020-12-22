ST. LOUIS, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US COVID Memorial announced the release of the "3,000 Faces of COVID" tribute video and photo collage, the finale of the daily tributes to 50 people. The collage is a collection of photos, randomly selected from their archives, the video contains all the photos in the collage.

“3,000 Faces of COVID” A Christmas Tribute To Families Who Have An Empty Chair “3,000 Faces of COVID” A Christmas Tribute To Families Who Have An Empty Chair

Todd and Penelope Hulbert started The US COVID Memorial in July with the mission to collect the names, photos, and stories of all the people who have died from the virus. Todd explained: "When we started, we saw a need for a single entity to collect and archive all the victim's information. We noticed there were several memorials online, but none had a long-term plan or vision to find and catalog everyone for large tributes and memorials.

"We started by scouring every place we could for names and pictures, building out a website, and created an outreach plan to find the families and let them know we are here. It has been successful and now, on January 1st, we will officially become a non-profit organization to continue with our mission. This will allow us better opportunities for fund raising which is needed to hire staff. Collecting information on many hundreds of thousands of people, building databases, a searchable website, going on a nationwide tour with "The Faces of COVID-19" memorial wall and constant presence on social and other media outlets takes a large, dedicated staff.

"This endeavor will take several years to complete. Once it is finished, we will be able to create memorials or tributes based on locations, dates, or other searchable criteria; for communities, cities, states, or organizations of any kind including a national memorial. We will also have unique data that might be of interest for researchers, media, or other organizations"

These December Christmas Tributes are only the beginning. They are working on ones for Educators, Health Care Workers and released one on December 10th dedicated to Doctors and Physicians. Panels 4, 5 and 6 for the memorial wall are now in production and additional photos for more panels and tributes pour in daily.

For more information contact Todd Hulbert at (618) 801-1200 or email [email protected]

SOURCE The US Covid Memorial

Related Links

https://www.uscovidmemorial.com/

