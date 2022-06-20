3,000 Ukrainian Artists you can support today: an exclusive selection of 3000 artists from Ukraine

Ukrainian artists have been hurt by the war. The Artmajeur team cleared all obstacles to make sure Ukrainian artists can keep up working and selling their work online. The gallery now presents an exclusive selection of 3,000 artists from Ukraine.

KIEV, Ukraine, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the war started in Ukraine, some collectors asked Artmajeur how to help Ukrainian artists. The Artmajeur team did everything they could to help Ukrainian continue selling their work around the world.

Many artists had to leave the country, and carriers and banks stopped doing business there. This caused a number of problems, such as finding artists and making sure they had their art, finding carriers willing to pick up artworks in war zones, and finding a payment processor that would pay artists in Ukraine.

"We've worked with artists, payment processors, and shipping companies to make it safe to buy original art from Ukraine and have it shipped to you anywhere in the world." -- Samuel Charmetant, CEO - Artmajeur

Today, Artmajeur is very proud to present a collection of original works by more than 3,000 amazing Ukrainian artists that you can simply browse, collect, and buy safely.

Over 1,500 original works (paintings, sculptures, drawings and photographs)

On average, delivery takes 14 days

Benefits from the sales go directly to Ukrainian artists

Support Artists by allowing them to continue being artists

Many of us are wondering what we can do to help. Buying original artworks from contemporary Ukrainian artists is a simple yet effective way to support them directly, and at the same time enlighten your home with amazing art!

You too can help Ukrainian artists today: read their stories, browse their works and buy their art on Artmajeur:

Discover 3,000 Artists from Ukraine: https://www.artmajeur.com/en/artists?country=UA

Stories from Ukrainian artists living under the war:

"I can't keep making the same kind of art that I did before the war. I gave a lot of thought to how to describe my new feelings"

Read more from Oleksandr Balbyshev - Dnipro, Ukraine

"My works have always had a good mood, good energy and an optimistic atmosphere. But in the first days and even the first weeks of the war, I could not take a brush or a pencil"

Read more from Bogdan Shiptenko - Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

"The war completely changed my life and the lives of my family, but I still want to broadcast the positive through my paintings"

Read more from Volodymyr Natalushko - Chernihiv, Ukraine

"I'm working on a piece of art that is my most detailed and complicated. It will show that Ukraine is strong, beautiful, and hopeful"

Read more from Oleg Kaznacheiev - Kharkiv, Ukraine

Read more stories from Ukrainian Artists on Armajeur

Media Contact:

Artmajeur Press

[email protected]

+33 0950959966

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12920710

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE ARTMAJEUR