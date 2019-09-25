3,000 Underprivileged L.A. Children To Receive New Foot Locker Athletic Shoes, School Clothes, Backpacks, School Supplies & More At Fred Jordan Missions' Back-to-school Giveaway

Over the past 31 years, more than 105,000 children have returned to school equipped to learn with new shoes, complete school outfits, backpacks, school supplies and burgers, from the Missions' annual Back-to-School event. The annual event is made possible by the generous partnership of Foot Locker, In-N-Out, Disney VoluntEARS, Paul Mitchell and other donors.

3,000 impoverished boys and girls will be given brand-new free athletic shoes from Foot Locker, new clothing, backpacks filled with school supplies, gifts from Disney, In-N-Out burgers, hair-cuts and more.

Since 1944, the Fred Jordan Missions , (http://www.fjm.org) has fed homeless and impoverished men, women, and families with children in downtown L.A. The Mission has fed, clothed and housed some of the world's most impoverished people by building orphanages, schools, hospitals, and missions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The Mission is a non-profit, faith-based, educational and relief organization.

Foot Locker is part of Foot Locker, Inc. is a specialty athletic retailer that operates approximately 3,300 stores in 26 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Through its Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, SIX:02, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including Eastbay.com, footlocker.com and SIX02.com, the company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

