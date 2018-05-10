3,000 Underprivileged L.A. Children To Receive New Foot Locker Athletic Shoes, School Clothes, Backpacks, School Supplies And In-N-Out Burgers At Fred Jordan Missions' 30th Annual Back-To-School Giveaway

WHAT: 3,000 impoverished boys and girls will be given free athletic shoes from Foot Locker, new clothing, backpacks filled with school supplies, In-N-Out burgers and Paul Mitchell hair-cuts and styles.



Over the past 30 years, more than 100,000 children have returned to school equipped to learn with new shoes, complete school outfits, backpacks, school supplies and burgers, from the Missions' annual Back-to-School event. The annual event is made possible by the generous partnership of Foot Locker, In-N-Out, Paul Mitchell, Knit Works, and other corporate donors and individuals. WHEN: THURSDAY, OCT. 4, 2018 Children and families start lining up at 6:00 a.m.

Back-To-School Giveaway begins at 9:00 a.m.

Preregistration Oct. 1 & 2 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Shoe sorting Tues., Oct. 2 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Preview the shoes Wed., Oct. 3

Same day registration Thur., Oct. 3 – first come, first served WHERE: FRED JORDAN MISSIONS, 445 Towne Avenue, Los Angeles (corner of East 5th & Towne)

Since 1944, the Fred Jordan Missions , (http://www.fjm.org) has fed homeless and impoverished men, women, and families with children in downtown L.A. The Mission has fed, clothed and housed some of the world's most impoverished people by building orphanages, schools, hospitals, and missions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The Mission is a non-profit, faith-based, educational and relief organization.

Foot Locker is part of Foot Locker, Inc. is a specialty athletic retailer that operates approximately 3,300 stores in 26 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Through its Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, SIX:02, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including Eastbay.com, footlocker.com and SIX02.com, the company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

Other sponsors include: In-N-Out Burger, Paul Mitchell Schools, Shelter Partnership, Vera R. Campbell, Knit Works, John Paul Mitchell Hair Care, USC School of Dentistry, Shelter Partnership Los Angeles, Children's Hunger Fund, Edgewood Press, Olive Hill Group LLC, L.A. Sheriff's Department and Feed the Children.

