$3.1 Billion Worldwide Biochar Industry to 2027 - Featuring Diacarbon Energy, Cool Planet, Pacific Biochar and Phoenix Energy Among Others

The global biochar market reached a value of US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.86% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Biochar refers to the fine-grained biomass obtained by burning wood, animal manure, forest waste and other agricultural by-products in a limited oxygen environment. It is a porous substance that can retain water and nutrients in the soil for absorption by plants. Biochar primarily reduces soil leaching, pollution levels and toxic elements in the ground and increases soil carbon sequestration. Considering the long-term results, biochar can significantly reduce the atmospheric greenhouse effect, while improving water quality and agricultural productivity.



The growing agriculture industry is one of the key factors driving the global biochar industry. Increasing preference for natural and organic food products, along with a growing need for enhancing soil fertility and crop growth, is contributing significantly to the demand for biochar in the agriculture sector. In addition to this, organic farming practices are widely gaining preference as a means of sustainable development and are considered to bridge the substantial demand and supply gap of food products across the globe.

Furthermore, biochar is rapidly being utilized in other farming practices, including zero tillage farming, biodynamic agriculture and mixed farming, which is significantly impacting the market growth. The rising urbanization in emerging nations has positively impacted the acceptance of biochar as an appropriate substitute for chemical fertilizers.

Apart from this, the use of biochar for insulation in the construction industry, for energy storage in supercapacitors, manufacturing food packaging material and as a feed supplement and air-purifying agent, is catalyzing the overall industry growth. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) and the implementation of favorable government policies to encourage biochar usage in order to increase the land productivity, are projected to further drive the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agri-tech Producers, Diacarbon Energy Inc., Cool Planet, Pacific Biochar, Phoenix Energy, Biomacon GmbH, Vega Biofuels, Terra Char, Avello Bioenergy, Genesis Industries, Interra Energy Services, Element C6, Carbon Gold Ltd. ans Biochar Solution Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global biochar market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global biochar industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biochar industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the feedstock type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global biochar industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global biochar industry?

What is the structure of the global biochar industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global biochar industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Biochar Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Feedstock Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Product Form

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 SWOT Analysis



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



9 Market Breakup by Feedstock Type

9.1 Woody Biomass

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Agricultural Waste

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Animal Manure

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Technology Type

10.1 Slow Pyrolysis

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Fast Pyrolysis

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Gasification

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Hydrothermal Carbonization

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Product Form

11.1 Coarse and Fine Chips

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Fine Powder

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Pellets, Granules and Prills

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Liquid Suspension

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Application

12.1 Farming

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Gardening

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Livestock Feed

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Soil, Water and Air Treatment

12.4.1 Market Trends

12.4.2 Market Forecast

12.5 Others

12.5.1 Market Trends

12.5.2 Market Forecast



13 Market Breakup by Region



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Agri-tech Producers

15.3.2 Diacarbon Energy Inc

15.3.3 Cool Planet

15.3.4 Pacific Biochar

15.3.5 Phoenix Energy

15.3.6 Biomacon GmbH

15.3.7 Vega Biofuels

15.3.8 Terra Char

15.3.9 Avello Bioenergy

15.3.10 Genesis Industries

15.3.11 Interra Energy Services

15.3.12 Element C6,

15.3.13 Carbon Gold Ltd

15.3.14 Biochar Solution Ltd

