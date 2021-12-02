3.13% CAGR in Roofing Market in North America: By Application and Regional Analysis | Historical Market and Forecast (2022-2026) | Market Dynamics, Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Analysis, Industry Events and Developments | Technavio

The high demand for bitumen coating is one of the key factors driving growth in the roofing market in North America. The excellent mechanical properties of bitumen make it an ideal material for waterproofing. Being water repulsive, it does not absorb water and can withstand structural movements. Furthermore, it retains these properties for an extended period and significantly contributes to a building's life. Bitumen is also known as asphalt and is widely used in waterproofing systems in residential and commercial buildings. When applied on the roof, bitumen coatings reduce the carbon footprint of houses by lowering the temperatures. These coatings are extensively used in modern buildings, low-slope roofs, ceilings, walls, roof gardens, and eco-roofing owing to their significant advantages and ability to withstand severe weather conditions.

A major challenge that the roofing market will face in North America will be the low availability of the workforce and rising labor costs during COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the roofing market in North America, resulting in a considerable reduction in revenues in 2020. Labor issues further aggravated the situation in the market. One of the factors is the shortage of skilled workers. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the industry is expected to need an additional 747,000 workers by 2026. According to the Associated General Contractors of America, in 2021, the average hourly earnings of workers in the construction sector surged by 3.2% to $30.73 compared to the previous year. Their wages were also 10.1% higher than the average wages in the private sector, which was $27.90 in 2020. Such factors hamper the profit margins of construction product manufacturers and pose a challenge for the Roofing Market in North America.

Major Five Roofing Companies in North America:

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

CertainTeed

Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC

GAF Materials LLC

Roofing Market in North America Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Non-residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Roofing Market in North America Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

US - size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Mexico - size and forecast 2021-2026

Roofing Market in North America Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 61% Key consumer countries Afghanistan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., CertainTeed, Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC, GAF Materials LLC, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Seaman Corp., Sika AG, and The IKO Group of Companies Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

