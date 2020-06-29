$3.14 Billion Worldwide Medical Device Cleaning Market to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Cleaning - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Device Cleaning market accounted for $1.48 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.14 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Rising occurrence of acute diseases and regulatory requirements and compliance are the major factors driving market growth. However, increasing preference of the single use instruments is restraining market growth.



Medical device cleaning comprises of detergents and disinfectants which are used for cleaning and sanitization of clinical instruments, veterinary applications and for human health. It is fundamentally utilized for the purpose of performance and safety concern. The cleaning is done so that the clinical devices can be reused once more. While cleaning one should be cautious as there is a danger of exposure to bio-hazardous material such as blood and body tissue. Sodium hypochlorite, ethyl alcohol, etc. are some of the commonly used disinfectants.



Based on device type, the semi-critical devices segment is likely to have a huge demand as they don't need to be sterilized between patients. Amount and frequency of utilization of materials are high. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing disposable income, demand for best healthcare facilities and increasing number of healthcare facilities.



Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Device Cleaning Market include Steris PLC, 3M Company, Advanced Sterilization Products (Fortive Corporation), Biotrol, Cantel Medical Corporation, Case Medical Inc, Certol International LLC, Ecolab Inc, G9 Chemicals, Getinge Group, Hartmann Group, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Medalkan, Medline Industries Inc, Metrex Research LLC, ORO Clean Chemie AG, Pharmax LTD, Ruhof Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments and Stryker Corporation.



