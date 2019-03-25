$3.19 Bn Positive Material Identification Market - Global Forecasts from 2019 to 2024
DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Positive Material Identification Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The positive material identification market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% to reach US$3.192 billion by 2024, from US$2.145 billion in 2018.
The positive material identification technique is used for determining the alloy composition of materials. The market for positive material identification is estimated to grow rapidly on account of growing number of oil and gas refineries globally. Simultaneously, the growing investment in the pharmaceutical manufacturing is further supplementing the growth of the market. Moreover, the focus on optimizing the cost of production is further anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.
This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.
Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are SGS SA, TV NORD GROUP, Olympus Corporation, Intertek Group plc, and Bureau Veritas among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Overview
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of the Study
1.4. Currency
1.5. Assumptions
1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Design
2.2. Secondary Sources
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Segmentation
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Market Restraints
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot
4.7. Market Attractiveness
5. Positive Material Identification Market by Component
5.1. Equipment
5.2. Service
6. Positive Material Identification Market by Type
6.1. X-Ray Fluorescence
6.2. Optical Emission Spectroscopy
7. Positive Material Identification Market by Form Factor
7.1. Handheld
7.2. Benchtop
8. Positive Material Identification Market by Industry Vertical
8.1. Metallurgy
8.2. Aerospace & Defense
8.3. Oil & Gas
8.4. Chemical
8.5. Healthcare
8.6. Energy & Power
8.7. Others
9. Positive Material Idenitification Market by Geography
9.1. North America
9.1.1. USA
9.1.2. Canada
9.1.3. Mexico
9.1.4. Others
9.2. South America
9.2.1. Brazil
9.2.2. Argentina
9.2.3. Others
9.3. Europe
9.3.1. Germany
9.3.2. France
9.3.3. United Kingdom
9.3.4. Others
9.4. Middle East and Africa
9.4.1. Saudi Arabia
9.4.2. Israel
9.4.3. Others
9.5. Asia Pacific
9.5.1. China
9.5.2. Japan
9.5.3. India
9.5.4. Others
10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors
10.2. Recent Investment and Deals
10.3. Strategies of Key Players
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Olympus Corporation
11.2. Sgs Sa
11.3. Ametek
11.4. Tv Rheinland
11.5. Bureau Veritas
11.6. Intertek Group Plc
11.7. Tv Nord Group
11.8. Bruker
11.9. Qc Metallurgical Laboratory, Inc.
11.10. Applus
11.11. Tuv Sud
