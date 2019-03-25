$3.19 Bn Positive Material Identification Market - Global Forecasts from 2019 to 2024

DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Positive Material Identification Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The positive material identification market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% to reach US$3.192 billion by 2024, from US$2.145 billion in 2018.

The positive material identification technique is used for determining the alloy composition of materials. The market for positive material identification is estimated to grow rapidly on account of growing number of oil and gas refineries globally. Simultaneously, the growing investment in the pharmaceutical manufacturing is further supplementing the growth of the market. Moreover, the focus on optimizing the cost of production is further anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are SGS SA, TV NORD GROUP, Olympus Corporation, Intertek Group plc, and Bureau Veritas among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Positive Material Identification Market by Component

5.1. Equipment

5.2. Service

6. Positive Material Identification Market by Type

6.1. X-Ray Fluorescence

6.2. Optical Emission Spectroscopy

7. Positive Material Identification Market by Form Factor

7.1. Handheld

7.2. Benchtop

8. Positive Material Identification Market by Industry Vertical

8.1. Metallurgy

8.2. Aerospace & Defense

8.3. Oil & Gas

8.4. Chemical

8.5. Healthcare

8.6. Energy & Power

8.7. Others

9. Positive Material Idenitification Market by Geography

9.1. North America

9.1.1. USA

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Mexico

9.1.4. Others

9.2. South America

9.2.1. Brazil

9.2.2. Argentina

9.2.3. Others

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. United Kingdom

9.3.4. Others

9.4. Middle East and Africa

9.4.1. Saudi Arabia

9.4.2. Israel

9.4.3. Others

9.5. Asia Pacific

9.5.1. China

9.5.2. Japan

9.5.3. India

9.5.4. Others

10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

10.2. Recent Investment and Deals

10.3. Strategies of Key Players

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Olympus Corporation

11.2. Sgs Sa

11.3. Ametek

11.4. Tv Rheinland

11.5. Bureau Veritas

11.6. Intertek Group Plc

11.7. Tv Nord Group

11.8. Bruker

11.9. Qc Metallurgical Laboratory, Inc.

11.10. Applus

11.11. Tuv Sud

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mdpbl4/3_19_bn_positive?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

