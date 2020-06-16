$3.27 Billion Retinal Surgery Devices Market Assessment 2020-2026 - COVID-19 Updated

DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market (By Devices Segment, Application, Geography, Region and Company Profile) - Forecast to 2026" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retinal surgery devices market is predicted to reach US$ 3.27 billion by 2026. This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth retinal surgery industry.



The global retinal surgery devices market is mainly driven by rise in the geriatric population globally coupled with the growing number of eye disorder, increase in diabetic patient pool, consistent efforts by healthcare organizations, low treatment adherence and compliance to conventional therapeutics and a high demand for retinal surgery devices compatible with minimally invasive procedures.



In addition, the technological advancements will further help the market to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. However, the high cost of retinal eye surgery devices and dearth of skilled professionals with expertise in ophthalmic surgery are major restraints that restricts the growth of the market.



Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast - By Segment

Among the devices segment, vitrectomy packs accounts for largest share of the global retinal surgery devices market.

Vitrectomy machines segment captured second highest share of the global retinal surgery devices market in 2019, being followed by Retinal lasers device.

The global retinal surgery instruments segment is anticipated to capture over 16% share of the market by 2026.

The global retinal laser probes market is likely to reach nearly US$ 150 Million by 2026.

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast - By Application

The diabetic retinopathy application segment dominates the retinal surgery devices market.

The retinal detachment application segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Epiretinal Membrane captured nearly 11% share of the retinal surgery devices market in 2019.

Macular Hole captured least share of the retinal surgery devices market.

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast - By Region

North America captures largest share of the retinal surgery devices market, followed by Europe .

captures largest share of the retinal surgery devices market, followed by . Asia Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth in retinal surgery devices market during the forecast period.

is likely to witness the fastest growth in retinal surgery devices market during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are competing closely to grab maximum share of the retinal surgery devices market.



This 188 Page report with 66 Figures and 7 Tables has been analyzed from 7 viewpoints:



1. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

2. Global Number of Persons Affected by Retinal Diseases (2015 - 2026)

3. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast - By Segment (2011 - 2026)

4. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast - By Application (2012 - 2026)

5. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast - By Region (2013 - 2026)

6. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market - Company Profiles

7. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market - Growth Drivers and Challenges



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market



3. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast (2011 - 2026)



4. Global Number of Persons Affected by Retinal Diseases (2015 - 2026)



5. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Share & Forecast

5.1 By Segment - Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Share & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

5.2 By Application - Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Share & Forecast (2012 - 2026)

5.3 By Region - Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Share & Forecast (2013 - 2026)



6. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast - By Segment (2011 - 2026)

6.1 Global - Vitrectomy Packs Market & Forecast

6.2 Global - Retinal Lasers Market & Forecast

6.3 Global - Vitrectomy Machines Market & Forecast

6.4 Global - Instruments Market & Forecast

6.5 Global - Tamponades Market & Forecast

6.6 Global - Retinal Laser Probes Market & Forecast

6.7 Global - Cryosurgery Devices Market & Forecast

6.8 Global - Hemostasis Market & Forecast

6.9 Global - Light Pipes Market & Forecast

6.10 Global - Light Source & Others Market & Forecast



7. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast - By Application (2012 - 2026)

7.1 Global - Retinal Surgery Devices Market Revenue in Diabetic Retinopathy

7.2 Global - Retinal Surgery Devices Market Revenue in Retinal Detachment

7.3 Global - Retinal Surgery Devices Market Revenue in Epiretinal Membrane

7.4 Global - Retinal Surgery Devices Market Revenue in Macular Hole

7.5 Global - Retinal Surgery Devices Market Revenue in Other Applications



8. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast - By Region (2013 - 2026)

8.1 North America - Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast

8.2 Europe - Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast

8.3 Asia-Pacific - Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast

8.4 Latin America - Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa - Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast

8.6 Rest of The World - Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast



9. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market - Company Profiles

9.1 Alcon, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Major Deals

9.1.3 Recent Developments

9.1.4 Company Sales

9.2 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

9.3 Topcon Corporation

9.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

9.5 Iridex Corporation

9.6 Ellex Medical Lasers

9.7 Escalon Medical Corp.

9.8 Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

9.9 Lumenis

9.10 Optos, plc

9.11 Nidek Co. Ltd.



10. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market - Market Drivers

10.1 Technologically Advanced Retinal Surgery Devices Allow Effective Surgeries

10.2 Consistent Efforts by Healthcare Organizations to Fuel Retinal Surgery Devices Market

10.3 Increasing Incidence of Diabetes Globally Drives Demand for Retinal Surgery Devices

10.4 Upsurge in The Geriatric Population Base Favors Market Growth

10.5 Increasing Incidence of Eye Diseases Across the Globe Fuels Market Growth



11. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market - Challenges

11.1 High Price Factor of Retinal Surgery Devices

11.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals with Expertise in Ophthalmic Surgery



