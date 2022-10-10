$3.28 Billion Worldwide Human Identification Industry to 2027 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific and Hamilton Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Identification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human identification market reached a value of US$ 1.54 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.28 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.43% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Human identification refers to a technique used to analyze the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sample for the identification of individuals and forensic investigation. It consists of body part detectors that assist in detecting lips, face, heads, shoulders, fingerprints, and palms.

It also utilizes next-generation sequencing (NGS), capillary electrophoresis, rapid DNA analysis, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), nucleic acid purification, and extraction technologies. Human identification is widely used for criminal identification, overall analytics of human traits, identifying missing persons, casualties of war, disaster victims, and cause and manner of death. It also assists in tracking individual criminal record, identifying traces, and pardoning decisions.

The increasing demand for DNA analysis on account of rising criminal rates across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, human identification is widely used in forensics, disaster victim identification, and anthropology for eliminating wrongly associated individuals and redirecting resources to more viable avenues of investigation.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), that assists in mapping and recording facial features, obtaining high-quality source samples, and improving system efficiency, are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, recent developments in sequencing technology have enhanced the utilization of capillary electrophoresis (CE) and massively parallel sequencing (MPS) methods for human identification in forensic and paternity testing labs, which, in turn, is positively impacting the market growth. Apart from this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the implementation of various government policies to provide funding for forensic programs are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Hamilton Company, Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

