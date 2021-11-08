3.55% CAGR in Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market in APAC by 2025 | Amcor Plc and Huhtamaki Oyj Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Paper Bags And Sacks



Corrugated Containers And Packaging



Folding Boxes And Cases



Others

Geography

China



Japan



India



Indonesia



Rest Of APAC

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market in APAC 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amcor Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Tetra Laval International SA, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., and WestRock Co.

The environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers, rising demand from the e-commerce industry in APAC, and increased adoption of retail-ready packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as fluctuating prices of wood pulp and paper may threaten the growth of the market.

Drivers and Trends

Brands offer various types of packaging, including paper and paperboard containers and specialized corrugated containers. This is because packaging plays a major role in attracting consumers. The growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC during the forecast period will be driven by environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers. These products are used by various industries such as retail. Paper and paperboard containers are environment-friendly and more sustainable than plastic. As a result, they are reusable and help save energy. The demand for paper and paperboard containers and packaging is expected to increase due to the growth of the e-commerce industry, which is driven by the rising penetration of the Internet in developing countries in APAC.

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market vendors in APAC

Paper And Paperboard Container And Packaging Market Scope In APAC Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.89 Regional analysis China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Rest of APAC Performing market contribution China at 53% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Tetra Laval International SA, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

