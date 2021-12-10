3.61% CAGR in Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market | Ongoing Digitization of Battlefield Operations will Present Significant Growth Opportunities for Market Vendors | Technavio

By geography, APAC is expected to dominate the market, with 38% of the market growth originating from the region during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, and South America. Rapid development in terms of procurement initiatives and placement of adjoining orders will drive the growth of the military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market in APAC during the forecast period.

The military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market is expected to grow by USD 6.02 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 3.30%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market Analysis Report by Product (IFV, APC, MBT, SPH, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market is driven by ongoing digitization of battlefield operations. However, factors such as high R&D costs and successive project cancellations may challenge market growth.

Major Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Companies:

Alpine Armoring Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Denel SOC Ltd.

General Dynamics Corp.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Navistar International Corp.

Oshkosh Corp.

Rheinmetall AG

Rostec State Corp.

Military Armored Vehicles And Counter-IED Vehicles Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

IFV - size and forecast 2020-2025

APC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MBT - size and forecast 2020-2025

SPH - size and forecast 2020-2025

others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Military Armored Vehicles And Counter-IED Vehicles Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.30 Regional analysis APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alpine Armoring Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Denel SOC Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Navistar International Corp., Oshkosh Corp., Rheinmetall AG, and Rostec State Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

