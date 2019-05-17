$3.65 Bn Human Centric Lighting Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Centric Lighting Market by Offering (Hardware (Lighting fixtures and Lighting Controllers), Software, and Services), Installation Type (New Installations and Retrofit Installations), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The human-centric lighting market is projected to grow from USD 810 million in 2019 to USD 3,655 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 35.2%.



The growth of this market is mainly driven by the high adoption of LED lighting solutions; initiatives toward establishing smart cities; and the rise in the demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions. The implementation of wireless technology for LED lighting provides a major opportunity for the growth of the human centric lighting market. However, compatibility issues and high installation costs restrain the market's growth.



Residential application to hold a significant share of human centric lighting market by 2024



The human centric lighting market for the residential application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Factors such as ongoing technological advancements, increasing consumer preferences for better interior designing, and rising need for energy-efficient lighting are driving the growth of the market for decorative as well as smart lighting.



Also, in residential settings, i.e., at home or in elderly care, human centric lighting can reduce sleep disorders, thereby limiting the need for cost-intensive medication and reducing nursing efforts. The growing implementation of smart lighting will lead to an increased demand for human centric lighting solutions in the residential sector.



Europe will be the largest market for human centric lighting solutions by 2024



Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the human centric lighting market during the forecast period. Europe is among the main regions to have recognized and accepted human centric lighting practices. The high living standard of people is driving the growth of the human centric lighting market in the region.



Moreover, historical buildings and architectural sites, as well as hospitality businesses in the country, are driving the demand for innovative lighting solutions, which is further contributing to the overall growth of the human centric lighting market. The presence of key players is another crucial factor for the growth of the human centric lighting market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Human Centric Lighting Market

4.2 Human Centric Lighting Market, By Component and Service

4.3 Human Centric Lighting Market in Europe for Application and Country

4.4 Human Centric Lighting Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 High Adoption of Led Lighting Solutions

5.1.1.2 Initiatives Toward Establishing Smart Cities Driving Demand for Human-Centric Solutions

5.1.1.3 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Compatibility Issues and High Installation Cost

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Implementation of Wireless Technology for Led Lighting

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Lack of Common Standards

5.2 Value Chain Analysis



6 Human Centric Lighting Market, By Installation Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 New Installations

6.2.1 New Installations Held Larger Share of Human Centric Lighting Market in 2018

6.3 Retrofit Installations

6.3.1 Retrofit Installations Held Smaller Market Share Owing to Their Less Compatibility With Fixtures and Controllers in 2018



7 Human Centric Lighting Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Lighting Fixtures

7.2.2 Lighting Controllers

7.2.2.1 Sensors

7.2.2.2 Drivers

7.2.2.3 Microprocessors and Microcontrollers

7.2.2.4 Switches and Dimmers

7.2.2.5 Transmitters and Receivers

7.3 Software Components

7.3.1 Software Components Expected to Register Highest CAGR in Overall Market During Forecast Period

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Design and Engineering

7.4.2 Installation Services

7.4.3 Post Installation Services



8 Human Centric Lighting Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wholesale and Retail

8.2.1 Retail Stores are Likely to Employ Human Centric Lighting Solutions to Enhance Shopping Experience

8.3 Enterprises and Data Centres

8.3.1 Human Centric Lighting Solutions are Used to Increase Energy and Motivation Levels as Well as Productivity of Employees in Enterprises

8.4 Residential

8.4.1 Residential Applications Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

8.5 Educational Institutions

8.5.1 Educational Institutions Accounted for Significant Share of Human Centric Lighting Market in 2018

8.6 Healthcare

8.6.1 Healthcare Considered a Prominent Application Area for Human Centric Lighting Solutions

8.7 Industrial

8.7.1 Strict Government Regulations and Introduction of Advanced Lighting Technologies Will Surge Demand for Human Centric Lighting Solutions in Industrial Applications in Near Future

8.8 Hospitality

8.8.1 Hospitality Applications Accounted for Third-Largest Share of Human Centric Lighting Market in 2018



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Middle East and Africa

9.5.2 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4 Competitive Benchmarking

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.6 Competitive Situations & Trends



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Signify Lighting NV

11.2.2 OSRAM Licht AG

11.2.3 Acuity Brands, Inc.

11.2.4 CREE, Inc.

11.2.5 Legrand SA

11.2.6 Hubbell Incorporated

11.2.7 Zumtobel Group AG

11.2.8 Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited

11.2.9 Glamox AS

11.2.10 Lutron Electronics

11.3 Other Companies

11.3.1 LUMITECH Produktion Und Entwicklung GmbH

11.3.2 SDA Lighting

11.3.3 TRILUX GmbH & Co. Kg

11.3.4 ESYLUX GmbH

11.3.5 Helvar OY AB

11.3.6 LEDRAbrands, Inc.

11.3.7 B.E.G. Brck Electronic GmbH

11.3.8 AB Fagerhult

11.3.9 Gerard Lighting

11.3.10 Halla, A.S.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

