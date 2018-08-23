$3.7 Bn Perovskite Solar Cells Markets to 2022 - Analysis & Forecasts by Materials, Fabrication and Global Markets
11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Perovskite Solar Cells: Materials, Fabrication, and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for thin film solar modules increased from $3.1 billion in 2015 to almost $3.3 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach over $3.7 billion by the end of 2017, corresponding to a CAGR of 9.3% during the two-year period.
In recent years, sales of thin film solar cells have suffered aggressive price competition from crystalline silicon. However, producers of thin film solar cells are making progress in the fabrication of cells with higher PCE and low manufacturing costs.
This research delineates the current market status for perovskite and other thin film solar modules, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The market is analyzed based on the following segments: solar cell type, application and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest process developments, are discussed.
In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of perovskite solar cells are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for these devices are also identified and grouped according to six main categories (construction/ architectural, infrastructure, electronics, transportation, space and defense).
The second section provides a technological review of perovskite solar cells. This section offers a current and detailed description of fabrication processes for perovskite photovoltaic cells; typical materials used to produce these devices; cell configurations and efficiencies achieved in recent years; technological trends in device fabrication; and new and emerging fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2015, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for, as well as highlighting the most active research organizations operating in this field.
The third section entails a global market analysis for perovskite and other thin film solar modules. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (solar cell type, application and region), with actual data referring to the years 2015 and 2016, and estimates for 2017.
The analysis of current revenues is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, and industry and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for perovskite and other thin film solar modules within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2017 through 2022.
In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers and developers of perovskite solar cells, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.
The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. and international patents, with a summary of patents related to perovskite photovoltaic devices, materials, fabrication methods and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, device type and material type.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Intended Audience
Scope of Report
Methodology and Information Sources
Market Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Related Reports
2. Summary and Highlights
3. Market and Technology Background
Perovskites
Solar Cell Industry
Milestones in the History of Perovskite Solar Cells
Applications of Perovskite Solar Cells
Construction/Architectural
Infrastructure
Electronics
Transportation
Space
Defense
4. Technology
Introduction
Basic Configuration of Perovskite Solar Cells
Perovskite Materials for Solar Cells
Alkali Metal Halides
Organic-Inorganic Halides
Polymer-Modified Halides
Double-Perovskite Halides
Other Materials for Perovskite Solar Cells
Bottom Transparent Conductive Layer
Hole-transporting Layer
Electron-transporting Layer
Hole-Blocking Layer
Top Conductive Layer
Fabrication Process for Perovskite Solar Cells
Physical Processes
Chemical Processes
Hybrid Processes
Film Thickness and Deposition in Perovskite Solar Cells
Perovskite Solar Cell Efficiency
Tandem Solar Cells
Double-Perovskite Solar Cells
Single-Junction Solar Cells
Perovskite Nanowires
Perovskite Quantum Dots
Advantages and Disadvantages of Perovskite Solar Cells
Latest Technological Developments, 2015 to Present
Perovskite Layer for Solar Cells with Composition Gradient
Tin-based Hybrid Perovskite/Silicon Tandem Solar Cell
Chalcopyrite-Perovskite Tandem Cell
Perovskite Solar Cell with Back Contacts
High-Efficiency Organic-Inorganic Perovskite Solar Cell
Other Relevant R&D Activities
5. Global Markets
Analysis Outline
Global Market Summary
Current Market Status
Market by Solar Cell Type
Market by Application
Market by Region
Market Growth Trends
Industry Growth
Industry Trends
Regional Trends
Market Forecast
Market by Solar Cell Type
Market by Application
Market by Region
6. Global Industry Structure
Leading Players in Perovskite Solar Cell Development and Manufacturing
Other Industry Players
Company Profiles
- Alfa Aesar
- BASF
- Dyenamo
- Fujifilm
- Fujikura
- Greatcell Solar
- Hangzhou Microquanta
- Infinitypv
- Jinkosolar
- Kyocera
- LG Chem
- Merck
- Oxford PV
- Panasonic
- Saule Technologies
- Sharp
- Solartek
- Toshiba
- Trina Solar
- Yingli Solar
7. Patent Analysis
Introduction
Summary of Recently Awarded Patents
General Trends
Trends by Country and Region
Trends by Assignee
Trends by Patent Category
Trends by Solar Cell Type
Trends by Material Type
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sdqmmt/3_7_bn?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article