$3.7 Bn Perovskite Solar Cells Markets to 2022 - Analysis & Forecasts by Materials, Fabrication and Global Markets

The global market for thin film solar modules increased from $3.1 billion in 2015 to almost $3.3 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach over $3.7 billion by the end of 2017, corresponding to a CAGR of 9.3% during the two-year period.







In recent years, sales of thin film solar cells have suffered aggressive price competition from crystalline silicon. However, producers of thin film solar cells are making progress in the fabrication of cells with higher PCE and low manufacturing costs.







This research delineates the current market status for perovskite and other thin film solar modules, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The market is analyzed based on the following segments: solar cell type, application and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest process developments, are discussed.







In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of perovskite solar cells are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for these devices are also identified and grouped according to six main categories (construction/ architectural, infrastructure, electronics, transportation, space and defense).







The second section provides a technological review of perovskite solar cells. This section offers a current and detailed description of fabrication processes for perovskite photovoltaic cells; typical materials used to produce these devices; cell configurations and efficiencies achieved in recent years; technological trends in device fabrication; and new and emerging fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2015, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for, as well as highlighting the most active research organizations operating in this field.







The third section entails a global market analysis for perovskite and other thin film solar modules. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (solar cell type, application and region), with actual data referring to the years 2015 and 2016, and estimates for 2017.







The analysis of current revenues is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, and industry and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for perovskite and other thin film solar modules within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2017 through 2022.







In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers and developers of perovskite solar cells, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.







The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. and international patents, with a summary of patents related to perovskite photovoltaic devices, materials, fabrication methods and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, device type and material type.







Key Topics Covered:







1. Introduction



Study Goals and Objectives



Reasons for Doing This Study



Intended Audience



Scope of Report



Methodology and Information Sources



Market Breakdown



Analyst's Credentials



Related Reports







2. Summary and Highlights







3. Market and Technology Background



Perovskites



Solar Cell Industry



Milestones in the History of Perovskite Solar Cells



Applications of Perovskite Solar Cells



Construction/Architectural



Infrastructure



Electronics



Transportation



Space



Defense







4. Technology



Introduction



Basic Configuration of Perovskite Solar Cells



Perovskite Materials for Solar Cells



Alkali Metal Halides



Organic-Inorganic Halides



Polymer-Modified Halides



Double-Perovskite Halides



Other Materials for Perovskite Solar Cells



Bottom Transparent Conductive Layer



Hole-transporting Layer



Electron-transporting Layer



Hole-Blocking Layer



Top Conductive Layer



Fabrication Process for Perovskite Solar Cells



Physical Processes



Chemical Processes



Hybrid Processes



Film Thickness and Deposition in Perovskite Solar Cells



Perovskite Solar Cell Efficiency



Tandem Solar Cells



Double-Perovskite Solar Cells



Single-Junction Solar Cells



Perovskite Nanowires



Perovskite Quantum Dots



Advantages and Disadvantages of Perovskite Solar Cells



Latest Technological Developments, 2015 to Present



Perovskite Layer for Solar Cells with Composition Gradient



Tin-based Hybrid Perovskite/Silicon Tandem Solar Cell



Chalcopyrite-Perovskite Tandem Cell



Perovskite Solar Cell with Back Contacts



High-Efficiency Organic-Inorganic Perovskite Solar Cell



Other Relevant R&D Activities







5. Global Markets



Analysis Outline



Global Market Summary



Current Market Status



Market by Solar Cell Type



Market by Application



Market by Region



Market Growth Trends



Industry Growth



Industry Trends



Regional Trends



Market Forecast



Market by Solar Cell Type



Market by Application



Market by Region







6. Global Industry Structure



Leading Players in Perovskite Solar Cell Development and Manufacturing



Other Industry Players



Company Profiles





Alfa Aesar

BASF

Dyenamo

Fujifilm

Fujikura

Greatcell Solar

Hangzhou Microquanta

Infinitypv

Jinkosolar

Kyocera

LG Chem

Merck

Oxford PV

Panasonic

Saule Technologies

Sharp

Solartek

Toshiba

Trina Solar

Yingli Solar

7. Patent Analysis



Introduction



Summary of Recently Awarded Patents



General Trends



Trends by Country and Region



Trends by Assignee



Trends by Patent Category



Trends by Solar Cell Type



Trends by Material Type







