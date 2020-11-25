$3.77 Billion Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Technology Market Research Report: By Offering, Type, Application, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 38.3% from 2020 to 2030 and attain a valuation of $3,775.3 million by 2030.



The main factors propelling the advancement of the market are the increasing utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), development of autonomous cars, and the ballooning number of AR (augmented reality) applications across the world.



On the basis of type, the SLAM technology market is categorized into graph-based, fast, extended Kalman Filter (EKF), and others. Out of these, the EKF category had the highest market share in 2019. This is ascribed to the large-scale usage of the EKF algorithm in comparison to the other algorithms, on account of the fact that it provides consistent behavior over a longer time period.



Furthermore, the EKF possesses a lower algorithm complexity as compared to the others, owing to which, it is highly sought after in various applications. This algorithm is mainly used in 2D environment mapping applications.



Depending on offering, the 3D category is predicted to record faster market growth in the coming years. This is because of the increasing adoption of the 3D SLAM technology in AR (augmented reality)/VR (virtual reality) applications. The main reason behind the large-scale utilization of 3D technology in these applications is the fact that these applications require the accurate mapping of the physical environment in order to achieve completely accurate projection of the virtual images on the physical space and this level of precision can only be provided by 3D technology.



The AR/VR category under the application segmentation of the SLAM technology market is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020 - 2030. This is predominantly credited to the mushrooming utilization of the AR/VR systems in many industries. The SLAM technology is integrated in AR/VR systems for a plethora of purposes such as location recognition, graphics, display, interaction, and location tracking.



Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) SLAM technology market is predicted to exhibit the most lucrative growth in the forthcoming years. The key factors fuelling the progress of the market in this region are the increasing spending in information technology (IT) sector, improving manufacturing infrastructure and growing manufacturing sector, especially in India and China, rapid economic growth, and increasing utilization of drones in the manufacturing and automotive industries in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Offering

4.1.1.1 2D

4.1.1.2 3D

4.1.2 By Type

4.1.2.1 EKF

4.1.2.2 Fast

4.1.2.3 Graph-based

4.1.2.4 Others

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Robotics

4.1.3.2 UAV

4.1.3.3 AR/VR

4.1.3.4 Autonomous vehicle

4.1.3.5 Others

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Commercial

4.1.4.2 Military

4.1.4.3 Agriculture & forestry

4.1.4.4 Mining

4.1.4.5 Automotive

4.1.4.6 Manufacturing & logistics

4.1.4.7 Household appliance

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Advancement in visual SLAM

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Emergence of autonomous vehicles

4.3.2.2 Increasing number of AR application

4.3.2.3 Rising applications of UAVs

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Unpredictable performance in low dynamic environment

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Increasing smartphone penetration

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on SLAM Technology Market

4.4.1 Current Scenario

4.4.2 COVID-19 Scenario

4.4.3 Factors Affecting the Market Growth

4.4.4 Future Scenario

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Offering

5.2 By Type

5.3 By Application

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Major Markets

11.1 U.S. Market Size and Forecast

11.2 Germany Market Size and Forecast

11.3 Italy Market Size and Forecast

11.4 China Market Size and Forecast

11.5 Japan Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.4 Global Strategic Developments in the Market



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Business Overview

13.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3 Key Financial Summary

Intel Corporation

Google LLC

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

NavVis GmbH

Parrot Drones SAS

Rethink Robotics GmbH

MAXST Co. Ltd.

Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Limited

Aethon Inc.

SMP Robotics Systems Corp.

Facebook Inc.

Mobile Industrial Robots A/S

Magic Leap Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqnzl5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

