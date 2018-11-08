3,800 City Leaders Convene in Los Angeles for National League of Cities 2018 City Summit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, more than 3,800 mayors, councilmembers and other delegates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are convening in Los Angeles for the National League of Cities (NLC) 2018 City Summit conference. In the immediate aftermath of the 2018 midterm elections and with federal gridlock likely to continue, city leaders are taking action into their own hands and sharing strategies and solutions to address issues like the affordable housing crisis, investing in infrastructure, combatting the opioid epidemic and building a sustainable future. NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders, and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.

On Thursday, November 8, City Summit's main programming begins with the Opening General Session, featuring an analysis of the 2018 midterms by CNN's Ron Brownstein followed by a fireside chat between Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and entrepreneur and business leader Elon Musk. Other notable speakers during the week include former first lady of California and advocate Maria Shriver, Esri CEO Jack Dangermond, Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan, and many others.

"City Summit is an incredible opportunity for America's city leaders to come together, learn from each other, and raise our voices in unison on the issues that cities, towns and villages across the country face each day," said National League of Cities (NLC) President Mark Stodola, mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas. "Washington may be divided, but local leaders are united in our responsibility to find solutions to the challenges we're facing in our communities. From investing in infrastructure to fighting the opioid epidemic to adapting to our changing economy, local leadership has never been more important to move the country forward."

City Summit will conclude on Saturday with NLC's Annual Business Meeting, when NLC members member cities will adopt the latest version of the National Municipal Policy (NMP), which forms the basis of NLC's advocacy efforts throughout the year. A number of research publications will also be released on topics including universal basic income, veteran and senior housing, innovation ecosystems and preparing for the 2020 census.

In its 94th year, City Summit is NLC's annual conference that brings together city leaders from across the country to network, share ideas and solutions, and hear from experts and business leaders. In addition to the speakers mentioned above, city leaders can choose from more than 100 educational sessions and networking opportunities and more than a dozen mobile tours showcasing innovative programs around Los Angeles.

The National League of Cities (NLC) is dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, towns and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans. Learn more at www.nlc.org.

SOURCE National League of Cities

Related Links

http://www.nlc.org

