$3.95 Billion Worldwide Controlled Release Fertilizer Industry to 2027 - Featuring DeltaChem, Haifa, ICL and Kingenta Ecological Engineering Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Controlled Release Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global controlled release fertilizer market reached a value of US$ 2.75 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.95 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.22% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Controlled-release fertilizers (CRFs) are granular fertilizers that release nutrients into the soil gradually. They increase the efficiency of nutrient delivery to crops while lowering environmental and health risks, which is useful in agriculture, horticulture, and silviculture.

They can also reduce labor costs by eliminating the need to combine and monitor water-soluble fertilizers and limiting the use of expensive injection equipment. Apart from this, they are time-saving and easy to use and offer several other advantages, such as optimal plant development and minimum fertilizer losses.



Due to the surging food and crop demand, there is a rise in the utilization of CRFs across the globe. This, along with the reducing per capita share of fertile land due to a lack of nutrients in the soil, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Additionally, a significant decrease in the arable land on account of the rising global population is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, there is an increase in the employment of CRFs to improve soil properties and enhance land productivity. This, coupled with the growing focus of agriculturists and farmers on adopting sustainable agricultural practices due to the shortage of food crops and adverse climatic conditions, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, the escalating demand for CRFs in turfgrass production to prevent nitrate deficiency that may lead to yellowing of the grass and loss of vigor, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop advanced technologies like inverse suspension polymerization for the slow release of fertilizers, which is projected to increase their overall sales.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AGLUKON Spezialduenger GmbH & Co. KG, COMPO Expert GmbH (Grupa Azoty S.A.), DeltaChem GmbH, Haifa Group, ICL Group Ltd., JNC Corporation, Kingenta Ecological Engineering Co. Ltd., Mivena BV, Nufarm, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., The Mosaic Company and Yara International ASA.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global controlled release fertilizer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global controlled release fertilizer market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global controlled release fertilizer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Condensation Products of Urea and Aldehydes

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Urea Formaldehyde (UF)

6.1.2.2 Isobutylidenediurea

6.1.2.3 Crotonylidenediurea

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Coated and Encapsulated Fertilizers

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Sulfur-coated Fertilizers

6.2.2.2 Polymer-coated Fertilizers

6.2.2.3 Sulfur-polymer Coated Fertilizers

6.2.2.4 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Form

7.1 Granular

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Liquid

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Powder

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Grains and Cereals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Commercial Crops

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Fruits and Vegetables

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Turf and Ornamentals

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AGLUKON Spezialduenger GmbH & Co. KG

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 COMPO Expert GmbH (Grupa Azoty S.A.)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 DeltaChem GmbH

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Haifa Group

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 ICL Group Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 JNC Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Kingenta Ecological Engineering Co. Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Mivena BV

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Nufarm

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 The Mosaic Company

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Yara International ASA

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6tcxg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets