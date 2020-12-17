3 Benefits of Renting a PTR F350 Mechanics Truck

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our mechanics trucks know rugged. At Premier Truck Rental, our crane trucks are built to work in a variety of industries, like construction, agriculture, telecom and more. They're reliable and safe, giving you peace of mind when you and your crew are working at the jobsite. We've put together 3 reasons why F350 Mechanics Trucks are an important addition to your fleet:

1. The crane is versatile.

An electric crane is very helpful when working at a project, making moving large equipment and other items easy and simple. Having a 3,200lb capacity, 370-degree rotation and 15' reach, the cranes on PTR's F350 Mechanics Trucks are built to lift large loads. Our 3MTs come with a wireless remote, work lights on the end of the boom and overload protection.

2. They're perfect for any industry.

Regardless of the line of work that you're in, these trucks are fit for the job! Whether you have to move farming equipment, do site maintenance like mending fences or gates or any other type of project, they'll increase your productivity and help you save time.

3. They have a lot of storage.

Our F350 Mechanics Trucks have a full-size tool organizer with pull out drawers to help you stay organized when working. You'll be able to maximize productivity by having drawers on both sides of your truck bed, being able to carry the tools that you and your crew need.

You need a service truck that you can count on. At Premier Truck Rental, we have F350 Mechanics Trucks that are available to rent or buy. To get in contact with a sales representative about our crane trucks, call PTR at 844-644-9138 or email [email protected].

About Premier Truck Rental

Our job at PTR is to give you the type of rental equipment that you want, when you want it and to make the rental process seamless. We work with you on making sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with Truck, Trailer, and Equipment Rentals that can be upfit however needed. We're family-owned and operated with over 25 years of equipment rental experience. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your work.

