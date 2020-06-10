$3+ Billion Worldwide Occupant Classification System Industry to 2026 - How the Market Has Evolved Since 2016
DUBLIN, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) market is expected to reach $3.30 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2026. Occupant classification systems (OCS) are developed to recognize the definite presence of passenger in the seat. For advanced air bag requirement and other safety norms this system detects physique and existence of the occupant. Security regulations made by regulatory bodies to pass the NCAP test ratings is mandatory which is considered as one of a factor driving the adoption and growth of this market.
Factor such as severe safety norms for vehicles to pass the NCAP test ratings is driving the market growth. Though, public acceptance of safety technologies is impacted by high price is restraining the market growth. Moreover, leveraging allied skill for better accuracy is the opportunity for the occupant classification system (OCS) market.
Based on light-duty vehicle type, the mid-size class segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to getting equipped with the popular features that are fitted in luxury vehicles. With a new variant of models and new models itself these vehicles are getting advanced. Many OEMs across the globe sells varieties of mid-size class vehicles. They are getting fitted with modern passive safety features like the occupant classification system.
The key vendors mentioned are Aisin Seiki, Aptiv, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental, Denso, IEE Sensing, Joyson Safety Systems, Keihin Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch, Shanghai Shanben Industrial E.& I. Co. Ltd., TCS Corporation, TE Connectivity and ZF.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Sensor Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Pressure Sensor
5.3 Seat Belt Tension Sensor
6 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Strain Gauge
6.3 Bladder
6.4 Pressure Sensitive Tape System
7 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Sensor Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wireless
7.3 Wired
8 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Airbag Control Unit (ACU)
8.3 Sensors
9 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Light Duty Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Economy Class
9.3 Luxury Class
9.4 Mid-Size Class
10 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Sales Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
10.3 Aftermarket Channels
11 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
11.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
11.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
11.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
12 Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Strategic Benchmarking
14 Vendors Landscape
14.1 Aisin Seiki
14.2 Aptiv
14.3 Autoliv
14.4 Calsonic Kansei Corporation
14.5 Continental
14.6 Denso
14.7 IEE Sensing
14.8 Joyson Safety Systems
14.9 Keihin Corporation
14.10 Nidec Corporation
14.11 Robert Bosch
14.12 Shanghai Shanben Industrial E.& I. Co. Ltd.
14.13 TCS Corporation
14.14 TE Connectivity
14.15 ZF
