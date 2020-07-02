$3 Billion Worldwide SMS Firewall Industry to 2025 - Featuring Anam, Comviva & Infobip Among Others
Jul 02, 2020, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SMS Firewall Market by Component (SMS Firewall Platform and Services (Professional and Managed)), SMS Type (A2P and P2A Messages), SMS Traffic (National and International), Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global SMS firewall market size is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 3.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of the SMS firewall market include stringent government compliance and increased adoption of Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging traffic. The entrance of Over-the-top (OTT) players into messaging businesses are expected to pose as a restraining factor for the growth of the SMS firewall market.
Managed services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
SMS firewall vendors offer a diverse range of managed services to telecom operators. These services monetize based on service level agreement, which represents the successful delivery of managed services. Vendors fully operationalize the SMS firewall deployment while focusing more on network optimization and performance with 24*7*365 support. As per Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) need, managed services manage network infrastructure partially (address specific issues) and fully (end-to-end management). These services also ensure effective monetization of A2P messages with robust monitoring and control. These services help MNOs improve customer experience by safeguarding messages from malicious threats and enhance SMS security.
International SMS traffic segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
International SMS traffic refers to the routing of SMS traffic from one country to another. Worldwide, A2P and Person-to-Application (P2A) messaging continue to grow and modernize. Enterprises are keen on reaching their customers globally through simple and ubiquitous communication channels. International SMS traffic comprises sending messages outside a country. International A2P messaging is increasing due to Two Factor Authentication (2FA), which is one of the most demanded needs all across the globe. The international SMS traffic segment has a greater application in travel, Information Technology (IT), and telecom industries for functions, such as verifying messages, providing travel updates, and authenticating social sites.
Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest market share in the SMS firewall market in 2020
APAC is an emerging region for the SMS firewall market. China, Japan, and India are the major countries contributing to the growth of the SMS firewall market in APAC. Due to a massive mobile subscriber base, enterprises in this region are becoming more competitive, and are focusing on offering better security services in the text messaging segment. Thus, the untapped potential of the APAC region is attracting investments by major companies. A majority of MNOs are focusing on expanding their business operations in countries across the APAC region. This is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for A2P and P2A SMS providers to increase their brand awareness.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the SMS Firewall Market
4.2 Market, by Deployment Mode
4.3 Market in North America, by SMS Type and SMS Traffic
4.4 Market in Europe, by SMS Type and SMS Traffic
4.5 SMS Firewall Market in Asia Pacific, by SMS Type and SMS Traffic
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 to Combat Against SMS Fraudulent Activities Such As SMS Phishing, SMS Spoofing, and SMS Spamming
5.2.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations and Policies Spurring the Demand for SMS Firewall Globally
5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of A2P SMS in the Business Such As Bfsi, Retail and Ecommerce, and Travel and Hospitality
5.2.1.4 Safeguarding Network from Grey Route Traffic that Causes Significant Revenue Loss
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Entrance of Ott Players into Messaging Businesses Limiting the Growth of A2P Messages
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of Mobile Marketing Via Sms
5.2.3.2 Strong Appeal for Next-Generation SMS Firewall from Mobile Network Operators
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Vulnerabilities in Existing Signaling and Firewall Systems
5.2.4.2 Sim Farm/Box Bypassing SMS Firewall Rules and Policies
5.3 Regulatory Landscape
5.3.1 United States Federal Law Ctia Common Short Code
5.3.2 Australian Communications and Media Authority Spam Act 2003
5.3.3 United Kingdom Code Compliance (Phonepayplus)
5.3.4 Canada Cwta and Mma Code of Conduct
5.3.5 Singapore Personal Data Protection Commission
5.3.6 New Zealand Mobile Messaging Services Code
5.3.7 Ireland Commission for Communications Regulation
5.3.8 Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
5.3.9 Brazilian Regulation Body (Anatel)
5.3.10 France Council for Service Applications
5.3.11 Netherlands SMS Service Provision Code of Conduct
5.3.12 Sweden Code of Conduct
5.3.13 Russian Ministry of Telecommunication
5.3.14 Germany Youth Media Protection Treaty
5.3.15 Bahrain Regulation on Commercial Bulk Messages
5.3.16 South Africa Wireless Application Service Providers Association
5.3.17 China Penalty for Sending Spam
5.3.18 Hong Kong Office of the Telecommunications Authority
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Case Study Analysis
5.6 Application Areas
5.6.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
5.6.2 it and Telecom
5.6.3 Media and Entertainment
5.6.4 Travel and Hospitality
5.6.5 Retail and Ecommerce
5.6.6 Healthcare
5.6.7 Government
5.6.8 Utilities and Logistics
5.7 Technological Impact
5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence
5.7.2 Analytics
6 COVID-19 Impact on SMS Firewall Market
6.1 SMS Firewall Market Scenario during COVID-19
6.1.1 Supply Side
6.1.2 Demand Side
7 SMS Firewall Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 SMS Firewall Platform
7.2.1 SMS Firewall Platform: Market Drivers
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Professional Services
7.3.1.1 Professional Services: Market Drivers
7.3.2 Managed Services
7.3.2.1 Managed Services: Market Drivers
8 SMS Firewall Market Analysis, by SMS Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 A2P Messages
8.2.1 A2P Messages: Market Drivers
8.3 P2A Messages
8.3.1 P2A Messages: Market Drivers
9 SMS Firewall Market, by SMS Traffic
9.1 Introduction
9.2 National SMS Traffic
9.2.1 National SMS Traffic: Market Drivers
9.3 International SMS Traffic
9.3.1 International SMS Traffic: Market Drivers
10 SMS Firewall Market, by Deployment Mode
10.1 Introduction
10.2 On-Premises
10.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
10.3 Cloud
10.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
11 SMS Firewall Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 United States
11.2.1.1 United States: Market Drivers
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Canada: Market Drivers
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 United Kingdom
11.3.1.1 United Kingdom: Market Drivers
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Germany: SMS Firewall Market Drivers
11.3.3 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 China: Market Drivers
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Japan: Market Drivers
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 India: Market Drivers
11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
11.5.1.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: SMS Firewall Market Drivers
11.5.2 South Africa
11.5.2.1 South Africa: Market Drivers
11.5.3 Rest of Middle East Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.1.1 Brazil: Market Drivers
11.6.2 Mexico
11.6.2.1 Mexico: SMS Firewall Market Drivers
11.6.3 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Situation and Trends
12.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations
12.2.2 New Product/Service Developments
12.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Innovators
12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.5 Business Strategy Excellence
12.6 Vendor Ranking Analysis
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Anam
13.2 Comviva
13.3 Infobip
13.4 Mobileum
13.5 Sinch
13.6 Adaptivemobile
13.7 Bics
13.8 Monty Mobile
13.9 Proofpoint
13.10 Route Mobile
13.11 6D Technologies
13.12 Amd Telecom
13.13 Broadnet Technologies
13.14 Cellusys
13.15 Eastwind
13.16 Enghouse Networks
13.17 Global Wavenet
13.18 Haud
13.19 Mavenir
13.20 Mitto
13.21 Mylinex
13.22 Netnumber
13.23 Newnet
13.24 Omobio
13.25 Openmind Networks
13.26 Sap
13.27 Syniverse
13.28 Tango Telecom
13.29 Tanla
13.30 Tata Communications
13.31 Teleoss
13.32 Twilio
