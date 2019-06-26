3-D Art Installation Creates Shareable Experiential Tie-in to Social Media Day Philadelphia

The activation will highlight the link between experiential and social media marketing. The concept is one of the themes at Social Media Day and aligns with an event session, called Engagement Marketing Workshop. The session will feature EMC Events' Director of Strategic Partnerships, Jerry Buckley, and CEO of Slice Communications, Cass Bailey.

A regionally-based chalk artist will create a three-dimensional depiction of the Philadelphia cityscape and historic landmarks. Viewers will have an opportunity to engage with the artist and installation by standing on the sidewalk and peering down into a "cutaway" that reveals iconic local attractions, including City Hall's William Penn statue, LOVE Park, Philadelphia Museum of Art, and more. Event attendees and passersby will be encouraged to take pictures with the installation and share them on social media, using the activation hashtag #PhillyLovesBilly and the event hashtag #SMDayPHL.

Social Media Day, facilitated by Slice Communications, a Philadelphia-based communications agency, will be held at the Arch Street Meeting House. The event features speakers from top-tier brands and agencies and gathers more than 500 marketers, strategists and social media professionals from brands and agencies across the region. EMC Events is a sponsor of the 2019 Social Media Day.

EMC Events, a division of EMC Outdoor, provides strategic planning and execution of integrated location-based marketing programs that allow brands to connect and engage with highly targeted audiences. By combining data innovations with more than 25 years of experience, EMC Events provides insights into consumer behavior outside the home and builds efficient, targeted media plans to reach them. The agency has received recognition in the industry, including numerous award nominations and selections from the OAAA OBIE Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, The Drum OOH Awards, and more.

For more information about EMC Events and Social Media Day Philadelphia, you may contact:

Matthew Noll, Director of Marketing

610-355-4459

mdn@emcoutdoor.com

Jerry Buckley, Director, Strategic Partnerships

610-355-4442

jerry@emcoutdoor.com

Related Links:

http://www.emcoutdoor.com/

https://www.emcoutdoor.com/experiential

http://smdayphl.com/

SOURCE EMC Outdoor

Related Links

http://www.emcoutdoor.com/

