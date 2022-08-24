3-day Conference to Address Systemic Racism and Unconscious Bias Affecting Care for Sickle Cell Warriors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cayenne Wellness Center and Axis Advocacy are back with 3 days of impactful sessions that will encourage, educate, and empower individuals, caregivers, and advocates to embrace all possibilities of a life without pain and a health care system that actually cares without discrimination.

14th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Educational Summit

After an overwhelming response from last year's Summit, and a demand for further discussion, this year there will be an added focus on healing from the traumas of systemic racism and unconscious bias, so that every Sickle Cell Disease Warrior can learn to truly embrace all possibilities for a better life.

Systemic racism and unconscious bias have and continue to prevent Sickle Cell Warriors from getting the care they deserve. The need for deep awareness, cultural change, and healing are a matter of life and death. The Summit, which is taking place virtually and in-person in San Diego from September 15th - 17th, will empower all Sickle Cell Warriors, Advocates, and Healthcare Providers to lead those changes and shift the current care trajectory.

Each day of the Summit will start with Black Panther Moments to give the community deeper insight into the organization's history serving as activists for sickle cell trait testing and access to healthcare for the Black community. Attendees will also hear Keynote speeches from Dr. Wally Smith, an expert in clinical and health services research in sickle cell disease, and Shauna Whisenton, Manager of the sickle cell disease community engagement for the ASH Research Collaborative (ASH RC) Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Trials Net-work (CTN), established by the American Society of Hematology.

Registration is free for the online/virtual experience and healthcare providers can receive up to 23.25 CME credits for an additional fee.

To register, visit: https://cayennewellness.org/2022-scd-virtual-seminar/

About Cayenne Wellness Center: The mission of Cayenne Wellness Center is to increase the quality of life for individuals diagnosed with sickle cell disease in California by ensuring expert, unbiased, and comprehensive care. This mission is part of a broader vision of (1) a medical system which effectively addresses the unique needs of individuals with sickle cell disease and (2) patients who are empowered and equipped to advocate for themselves. To learn more about Cayenne Wellness Center, please visit www.cayennewellness.org.

About Axis Advocacy: Axis Advocacy provides support to the Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) community through an integrated three-pronged approach - advocacy, education, and science. Their constituents include patients, family members, caregivers, healthcare providers, and advocacy and community-based organizations. To learn more about Axis Advocacy, please visit www.axisadvocacy.org.

Media contact:

Jumi Aluko

[email protected]

747-476-9014

SOURCE Cayenne Wellness Center