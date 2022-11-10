3-Day Hybrid Event is Premier Gathering for Longevity Economy Leaders on Regulatory Changes, Social Health Policies, Government and Investor Funding in Aging

Keynote Speakers Top Influencers in Aging and Longevity

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth annual What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit presented by Mary Furlong and Associates will be a 3-day hybrid event December 7-8 here at the National Press Club with additional virtual panels on December 13. Keynote speakers include Dr. Michael Roizen, former chief wellness officer at the Cleveland Clinic and award-winning author whose latest book, The Great Age Reboot, shares insights on "living younger longer"; Nancy LeaMond, executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer of AARP, who will deliver a keynote address on the dynamic caregiving ecosystem; and Greg Olsen, executive director of the New York State Office for Aging, who will discuss innovation and growing partnerships between government agencies and age-tech entrepreneurs.

"After five years, this event has emerged as the essential gathering where innovators, influencers, investors and institutions come together to learn what is driving the $8.3 trillion longevity economy," said Mary Furlong, an expert on aging and executive producer of the What's Next Longevity Summits. "In just eight years when the oldest millennials begin turning 50, they join aging boomers with significant influence, spending power and health needs. There has never been a better time to capitalize on the business opportunities happening in longevity and aging."

More than 300 attendees, including leading investors, entrepreneurs, government agencies, nonprofits and the media will attend both the local Washington, D.C. and virtual events. Recent changes in MedicareAdvantage plan reimbursements and the requirement for payors, providers, federal and state agencies to address social determinants of health, according to the recent Remington Report, will be key panel discussions. In addition, results of the recent mid-term elections, response to how inflation and the economic recession are impacting longevity businesses and global innovation in age-tech will be part of the discussions.

The Washington, D.C. event is co-hosted by Lance Robertson, former head of the Administration for Community Living under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and now at Guidehouse. Jean Accius of AARP will share recent research; and Bob Blancato of Matz, Blancato & Associates will deliver an Aging Policy briefing. Other notable speakers include: Ted Fischer - Ageless Innovation; Adrienne Choflet - GetSetUp; Charlotte Yeh - AARP, Abby Miller Levy - Primetime Partners; Jisella Dolan - Home Instead, an Honor company; Josh Hodges - NCOA; Sarah Hippert - TechStars; Bikram Bakshi - Blu Venture Investors, Aurelie Cornett - AgeTech Collaborative from AARP; Joy Toliver - National Institute on Aging (NIA) Small Business Research Program; and Laurie Orlov - Aging and Health Technology Watch.

The event includes more than 15 sessions and keynotes, a Pitch for Distribution panel, networking opportunities and a virtual Innovators Showcase. Platinum sponsors are AARP and Get SetUp, with Gold sponsors: Ageless Innovation, TCARE, Posit Science, and iN2L.

Founded in 2003, Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) is a concierge consulting firm specializing in the longevity market. A successful serial entrepreneur, Mary Furlong founded SeniorNet.org, and ThirdAge Media prior to creating MFA. MFA has produced industry-leading conferences including the What's Next Longevity Venture Summit and What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit as well as two podcasts focused on the longevity market, What's Next Living Longer Better Smarter and What's Next Longevity Deal Talk. Mary has been recognized by the American Society on Aging, Fortune, Time and as one of the top 100 Women in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. She is an adviser to the Ziegler LinkAge Fund, CABHI, Thrive Center and numerous start-up companies. She has raised over $200M in corporate sponsorship and venture financing for companies in the longevity market. Additionally, Mary is the Dean's Executive Professor of Entrepreneurship at the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University.

