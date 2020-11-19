3 Dollar Challenge Fundraising Initiative Teams Up with The Reflect Organization (501c3) to Support College Student Suicide Prevention and Mental Wellness

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Dollar Challenge , a grassroots fundraising initiative, has joined forces with national nonprofit The Reflect Organization to help support college student suicide prevention and mental wellness. Using the power of organic online connections and word of mouth, the campaign has raised over $7,000 from nearly 700 independent donors in the first week since launch.

The campaign is built on the idea that small donations from large amounts of people are effective to make a difference, and the majority of contributions have been just $3. Standing out in a popular fundraising market, The Reflect Organization is dedicating 100% of the proceeds towards their programming for college students across the country, including suicide prevention trainings, mental wellness workshops, and community-building events. Additionally, every dollar donated will be 1:1 matched, up to $75,000, allowing the organization to double their impact at colleges and universities country-wide.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we've seen quite concerning statistics emerging about college students mental wellness; the CDC even recently reported that since the start of the pandemic, 25% of people between the ages of 18 and 24 have reported having serious thoughts of suicide," said Jared Fenton, Founder and Executive Director of The Reflect Organization. "With this campaign, we aim to make a difference in as many lives as possible by helping college students build resilience, love their authentic selves, support each other, and forge protective communities. "

"We understand the importance and incredible need for increased mental wellness programming in higher education settings, and we're thrilled to be working together towards reaching a shared goal of positively impacting lives of students just like us across the country," said Jack Adler, Co-founder of 3 Dollar Challenge.

Contributions to the 3 Dollar Challenge can be made at www.givebutter.com/3DC.

About 3 Dollar Challenge:

The 3 Dollar Challenge (3DC) is a grassroots fundraising initiative established by twins Jack and Kate Adler, Gen Z entrepreneurs and philanthropists who are dedicated to engaging extended networks of like-minded people and leveraging the power of online communities to enact social change. In summer 2020, the inaugural 3 Dollar Challenge campaign organically raised over $20,000 for COVID-19 relief causes in just a few short weeks, entirely through small donations garnered from social media network connections. Jack is currently a student at Syracuse University's Whitman School of Management, and Kate is a student at University of Miami's Herbert Business School. Visit www.3dollarchallenge.org for more information.

About The Reflect Organization:

The Reflect Organization is a national mental wellness nonprofit (501c3) with college and university chapters, dedicated to empowering students to foster a culture of authenticity, self-love, and allyship on campus. Reflect was founded at University of Pennsylvania in 2015 by executive director Jared Fenton, who produced the first-ever mixed-methods research examining the phenomenon of "Penn Face," which refers to the "mask of effortless perfection" students at the University of Pennsylvania felt the need to wear day-to-day, hiding true feelings such as loneliness, unhappiness, and isolation, proving debilitating and harmful to their mental wellness. After teaming up with some of the foremost experts on mental health in the country to launch Reflect at the University of Pennsylvania (aka "Penn Reflect"), the organization expanded to launch chapters at colleges and universities across the country. Visit www.reflecteffect.org for more information.

