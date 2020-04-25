3 INPUT MASTER TRIDENT Tape Head Preamplifier for professional users of Reel to Reel Tape Decks from Merrill Audio

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrill Audio introduces, for REEL to REEL professionals who have more than 1 Tape deck, the MASTER TRIDENT Tape Head Preamp with 3 inputs for use with multiple decks. The newly released MASTER TRIDENT Tape Head Preamp improves the studio quality reproduction of your Master Tapes. Quiet, dynamic and realistic presentation of your master tapes can now be heard to an uncanny degree of realism with the MASTER TRIDENT Tape Head Preamp from Merrill Audio. Additional features include 3 settings per input, VU Meters for calibration, High Frequency Level Adjustments, output level control, channel balance and VU Meter level adjustment. Finally, there is a Studio Quality Tape Head Preamplifier for the professionals of Reel to Reel Tape playback. Merrill Audio, known for Musical Immediacy and ultra-low noise floor, is very excited to introduce the MASTER TRIDENT Tape Head Preamplifier for the Audio Purist, when nothing but only the best will do.

Merrill Audio MASTER TRIDENT Tape Head Preamp is the 3rd of a series of exquisite Tape Head Preamplifiers recently introduced. Priced at $19,000, it is an ideal addition to the Ampex ATR 100, 102 and 104 series, STUDER or the Otari MTR desks. Merrill Audio can provide the plug in card to access the Tape Head directly on the Ampex ATR 100 series machines, replacing the onboard preamp cards for an order increase in performance. The maximum gain on the Merrill Audio Master TRIDENT Tape Head Preamp is set to 71dB, and has an adjustable output level from 0dB to 71dB. There are 6 Speed and Equalization settings provided which are 3.75ips/NAB, 7.5 IPS/NAB, 7.5 IPS/IEC, 15IPS/NAB, 15IPS/IEC and 30IPS/AES. Easy settings are done from the Capacitive Color 5inch touch screen from the front panel touch screen. The total of 9 saved setting configuration is saved to memory, which are restored on power up. The Merrill Audio MASTER TRIDENT Tape Head Preamplifier will accept Tape outputs from 0.3mV to 6mV and has a maximum peak to peak output range of 24 volts, allowing for superb dynamics.

The Merrill Audio MASTER TRIDENT Tape Head Preamplifier comes in a work of art chassis, Rose Gold Front, black chassis with a full color, 5inch, Capacitive touch screen TFT display for easy reading and configuration.

High Definition Tape Transfers, Owner and mastering expert, Robert Witrak, says, "Have to say WOW the tape pre is incredible!! It's making my 7.5ips tapes sound like 15ips!!"

The Merrill Audio MASTER TRIDENT Tape Head Preamplifier is built with ultra-tight tolerance components, Silver plated Teflon sleeved wire, fully balanced inputs and outputs, custom Merrill Audio XLR connectors with gold plated pins with Teflon body in metal housing is used. The KRATOS II external power supply is ultra-low noise power supply gives the Merrill Audio MASTER Tape Head Preamplifier an ultra-low noise floor with great immediacy in reproduction. Currently Shipping.

