3 Men Movers Offers Free Portable Storage Unit Rent to Those Affected by Winter Storm Uri

After sustaining so much loss, consumers should not have to worry about damaging other items in their home. Storage is an excellent option, but many residents are in difficult financial situations and are unable to afford it. 3 Men Movers recognizes the community's strong need and is proud to offer free rent in their MOVITS ™, a portable storage unit, until April 30, 2021. These innovative MOVITS™ containers are available in the San Antonio and Houston markets and professional moving crews are standing by.

As a unique twist on traditional portable storage containers, MOVITS™ are stored onsite at a 3 Men Movers secure, climate-controlled facility. In addition to being great options for those who lack parking space for a container at their home or apartment, MOVITS™ are also HOA regulation-friendly. With MOVITS™, consumers receive a turn-key service, allowing them to book a moving crew and reserve storage in a single phone call. Consumers' items are professionally loaded into the MOVITS™ container, then transported to the facility where they are securely stored. When a consumer is ready to move back in, their MOVITS™ is then transported and unloaded at their destination.

To take advantage of the free rent offer, customers in Houston and San Antonio should visit the 3 Men Movers website or contact them via phone. For those needing short or long-term self-storage , this is available at the Houston location.

Houston: 713-333-6683 | www.3menmovers.com/movits-free-rent-houston

San Antonio: 210-337-6683 | www.3menmovers.com/movits-free-rent-san-antonio

"It is devastating to watch our community go through this crisis, and so soon after Harvey," says Jacky Fischer, CEO and Owner of 3 Men Movers. "This time many of the same people flooded again and we decided to help by giving away free storage. Customers will still need to pay for the move because we want to ensure our movers are paid, but this will save customers monthly storage fees. We encourage only those without insurance and who truly need help to take advantage of our free storage offer so that we have enough units to help people in need."

About 3 Men Movers: 3 Men Movers is a woman-owned business that has demonstrated dedication to its customers and community through a philanthropic spirit and commitment to honest practices for 35 years. We believe that to have great movers, you must start with good people. That's why with 3 Men Movers you're getting kindhearted experts who go beyond to ensure each customer has an excellent experience. With offices in Houston , San Antonio , Austin , and Dallas , our local moving and storage company has become recognized as the mover of choice for over 30,000 Texans each year.

