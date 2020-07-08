3-Part Podcast Series Marks the Centennial of the 19th Amendment

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred years ago this August, women got the right to vote. One hundred years later, the fight for equality continues.

" 100 Years of Power ," an original 3-part podcast series from nonprofit media site The Story Exchange , explores the radically influential women's movement that gave birth to modern feminism and contributed to enormous advances for women in terms of the ability to control their lives, finances and bodies. The series, 141 minutes in length, takes an unflinching look at how women have fought — and continue to fight — for the ability to wield power in America.

"The story that unfolds is not the one you were taught in school," said Sue Williams, co-founder of The Story Exchange. "The battle for suffrage was bruising and complicated. And as evidenced by current Black Lives Matters protests, inequity is tragically woven into the fabric of U.S. society."

"Part 1: Battle for Suffrage" dives deep into the 72-year history of the Suffrage Movement, showcasing the grit of icons like Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton but revealing the racist rhetoric that ultimately fractured the movement and delayed its advance. "Part 2: Slow Burn of Progress" explores what happened after women got the vote in 1920 and how women exercised their newfound power in the ultra-male world of American politics. In "Part 3: What the Future Holds," The Story Exchange sits down with today's activists, journalists and policy experts to predict what's ahead amid a global pandemic, national protests against racial injustice and a surge of women running for higher office. Is the future really female?

Each period explored along this timeline of women's history is constantly brought back to the present: contrasting the events of the past against our own turbulent times. Music, speeches, oral histories and interviews with experts in the field come together to produce an immersive history that is engaging, poignant and divergent from traditional historical narratives. This is history for 2020.

