3 Ply Surgical Mask Test Results And President Biden Signs Executive Order Strengthening The Buy American Provisions

The company announced that part of what gives VPL Medical the edge to produce the highest rated 3 ply surgical mask is the VPL Medical state of the art manufacturing facility located in Rancho Cucamonga 50 miles east of Los Angeles in Southern California. VPL Medical's facility is designed to specialize in the production of 3 ply masks with 11 lines of equipment. The entire facility was designed with a full air handling system that allows the company to manufacture sterile and non-sterile packaging on demand.

VPL Medical is pleased to announce that it can manufacture the most effective type of 3 ply mask for the medical and first responder communities the ASTM Level 3 Surgical Mask. Nelson Laboratories confirms and authenticates that VPL-Medicals 3-ply's surgical masks posted 99.1% BFE (Bacterial and Filtration Efficiency).The company's executive, Jason Cardiff, stated, "the test results could not have come at a better time combined with the executive order signed by President Biden on January 26th to Strengthen the Buy American Provisions. This is especially helpful as a large majority of all 3 ply masks are sourced and bought from overseas markets with China being the largest. We need to buy American PPE from American manufacturing companies like VPL Medical. The company went on to say now more than ever we need to make sure the National Stockpile is not depleted of ASTM level 3 surgical 3 ply masks." President Biden to Sign Executive Order Strengthening Buy American Provisions, Ensuring Future of America is Made in America by All of America's Workers | The White House

VPL Medical's Food and Drug Administration and Customs lead counsel, Benjamin England, (www.englandlawgroup.com) is quoted as saying, " VPL Medical ability's to manufacture a ASTM level 3 mask is truly a great accomplishments for the fight against COVID-19, which along with its ability to control the supply chain, can help ensure our government agencies can buy masks made here in America for the national stock pile and first responders." VPL Medical has been doing business with the US Federal Government since almost the start of the pandemic and is an approved vendor with both the US government through the SAMS system as well as the State of California through its Small Business Portal.

According to VPL, "The ability to touch and feel the products that are being manufactured in America for Americans is one the most important reasons our masks test at such a high-quality level."

